A TikTok video of a South African man publicly thanking the March and March movement for his new job

The movement advocates for prioritising the hiring of South African nationals amid a 32.7% national unemployment rate

The man's post highlighted that economic hardship, including a 60.9% youth unemployment rate, drives the campaign's missions

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In a heartfelt video shared on TikTok on 1 July 2026, a South African man expressed deep gratitude to the March and March movement. He claimed that he successfully obtained a new job through the group's 30 June 2026 deadline for illegal immigrants. His testimony comes as the activist organisation intensifies its national campaign to replace undocumented foreign workers with South African citizens.

A man thanked the March and March movement for getting a new job. Image: @siyamthandasies / TikTok

Source: TikTok

The "March and March" movement, which emerged in early 2025, operates on the premise that economic recovery for locals begins with the enforcement of immigration laws. The TikTokker, Siyamthanda, thanked the leader of the movement, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who organised over 120 demonstrations across South Africa to enforce their June 30 deadline. Major cities like Durban, Johannesburg, and Pretoria saw thousands of protesters take to the streets, resulting in security deployments and the military being placed on standby.

The protests against foreigners address a national crisis, as 80,000 jobs were lost in the first quarter of 2026. While Siyamthanda represents a success story in the movement's eyes, according to Forbes Africa, economists warn that the focus on exclusion and the potential for industrial instability could deter future investment, potentially exacerbating the hardship the group seeks to alleviate. Watch the video below:

SA discusses impact of March and March

The video got a lot of love on social media. Many South Africans celebrated the news, calling it a big victory. People in the comments thanked the March and March movement for helping locals find work. Many shared their own happy stories, claiming that they finally got jobs and training because of the movement. Read the comments below:

Unemployment is a major cause of concern among South Africans. Image: Ron Lach

Source: UGC

MaRethabile wondered:

"How can we support the movement hle, it’s so close to my heart💕"

tshidiM wrote:

"I wish everyone who got jobs through March & March can make videos for their testimonies Thank you bhuti, siyakubongela nawe."

🎈 commented:

"To everyone who got jobs, siyanibongela bafowethu🙏 🥰"

Mtuzana said:

"My son is attending training in Randburg, thank you March and March."

Queen🇿🇦 wrote:

"My aunt started last week.ka 50years💐💐💐🥺.congratulations buti."

Mpho🇿🇦 added:

"I also just got a job, thank you to March and March 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦❤️"

Other Briefly News stories about anti-foreigner protests

A South African truck driver showed people that he was mistaken for a foreigner, and it cost him his job, as he was forced to resign.

A foreigner tuck shop owner was confronted by an angry mob that demanded he reopen his shops following the 30 June deadline against undocumented foreign nationals in South Africa.

A Zimbabwean woman showed people that she returned to her home country after more than two decades of working as a supervisor, and she showed a TikTok video of her life.

Source: Briefly News