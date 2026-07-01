A Zimbabwean woman relocated to her home country after a 25-year career as a supervisor in South Africa

The departure follows the June 30, 2026, deadline set by the March and March movement against illegal immigration

The viral TikTok video by Maureen Mahlako documenting the move sparked a national conversation

A Zimbabwean woman showed her return home after two decades. Image: @maureenmahlako

Source: UGC

After a quarter-century of dedicated service as a supervisor in South Africa, a Zimbabwean national has officially journeyed back home to settle on her farm. The significant transition, documented recently in a TikTok video, highlights how the 30 June 2026 deadline for undocumented foreigners impacted people. While she has embraced this new chapter, she openly reflects on a bittersweet longing for South Africa.

The woman who shared the video of her POV in Zimbabwe spent two and a half decades building a life and a professional reputation in South Africa. Having risen to a supervisory role, she represents a demographic of long-term residents who have contributed significantly to the South African economy. The video shared by @maureenmahlako proved that the woman spent her years investing in a safety net, a farm in Zimbabwe. Her story was an example of the foresight of many migrant workers who, despite decades of integration elsewhere, maintain a connection to their roots. Watch the video below:

SA applauds Zimbabwean

The TikTok video garnered significant attention, eliciting a mixture of empathy and respect. Many viewers praised the woman for her 'dignified exit,' noting that her ability to retire to her own farm is a success story. Some comments reflected the growing tensions surrounding the March and March movement. South Africans online warmly celebrated her transition, expressing happiness at seeing her apply her hard-earned supervisory skills to build her home country. Many noted that her decades of experience weren’t lost, but rather redirected to ensure her own farm's success, turning her departure into an inspiring story of empowerment. Read the comments below:

South Africans were delighted to see a Zimbabwean back home. Image: Noah Denhe / Pexels

Source: UGC

Wothi Ncwane wanted the woman to appreciate Zimbabwe:

"That's real healthy life, my sister, those crops will look after your body health 👌"

LuyaKhanya♡ was also convinced she was better off :

"At least you now have an experience on how to manage the business."

PrincessM8002 gushed:

"You are glowing, no place like home."

zuzile mchunu was moved:

"Now you are supervising in the right place, my dear."

sphesihlesphe721 wrote:

"You are gorgeous wena 😭bengamelanga hambe."

MwaChiso commented on her new life :

"Very nice now you can supervise those plants."

Zamawelase encouraged the woman:

"You see, you are now smart and hardworking in the right place."

Other Briefly News stories about Zimbabwe

A Zimbabwean woman posted a video showing people all the groceries she was able to buy for R4 000 in Harare.

A South African woman shared her honest impressions of Zimbabwe after visiting the country for the first time during a business trip.

Many online users were fascinated by a South African healthcare professional who went out of his way to document the state of a private clinic in Zimbabwe.

Source: Briefly News