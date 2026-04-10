A South African man visited a clinic in Zimbabwe without money and was still assisted, sparking conversations about healthcare access across borders

The experiment came amid ongoing tensions in South Africa around foreign nationals accessing free public healthcare services

Mzansi reacted with mixed views, with some praising Zimbabwe’s approach while others compared it to local challenges

Healthcare debates in Southern Africa have been heated for years, especially when it comes to who should access public services and under what conditions. One content creator decided to take a different approach, turning a real-life situation into a social experiment. His experience quickly got people talking, not just about healthcare systems, but about humanity, fairness, and how different countries respond to those in need.

The man on the left was talking about the corruption he exposed at the boarders. Image: @the.comeback.blueprint

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator and business man, @the.comeback.blueprint, shared a video on 26 February 2026 documenting his visit to a clinic in Zimbabwe under unusual circumstances. He explained that a follower had challenged him to go to a Zimbabwean clinic without money and see whether he would still receive medical assistance as a foreigner.

Taking on the challenge, user @the.comeback.blueprint arrived at the clinic carrying only his South African passport and told the staff that he had a headache but no money to pay for treatment. Despite this, he was assisted without hesitation, something that surprised many viewers who watched the clip.

Cross-border clinic visit sparks healthcare debate

The moment quickly gained traction online, especially given the ongoing conversations in South Africa about access to free healthcare. Many South Africans have raised concerns about undocumented foreign nationals using public health services, leading to tension in some communities. His experience in Zimbabwe offered a contrasting perspective that got people thinking.

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Some netizens praised the Zimbabwean clinic staff for prioritising care over payment, calling it a humane approach. Others used the moment to reflect on South Africa’s strained healthcare system, saying the issue is more complex due to high demand and limited resources.

The visual on the left showed him in Zimbabwe, going to a clinic in Zimbabwe. Image: @the.comeback.blueprint

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Richard commented:

“The clinic is empty because everyone is here at our clinic in South Africa.”

Milomoni Robert wrote:

“This does not prove anything; they saw the cameras.”

Sanele Sarh Johnson asked:

“My brother, may I ask what you are trying to prove exactly?”

Magesh commented:

“This guy is from Zimbabwe and grew up in South Africa. I know him.”

Marimo81 wrote:

“We don’t have free medical services in Zimbabwe.”

User6204774595440 said:

“They are assisting you because you asked to take a video. I have been in Zimbabwe, got sick, and they refused to assist me and asked me to pay.”

Dr Starr Falcons commented:

“I’m Zimbabwean, I like this content, but the problem is we are many in South Africa, they can’t serve all of us for free.”

Mr Crock wrote:

“I almost believed you until you said you asked them to take a video.”

AGNES said:

“I don’t know what you are trying to prove, but any country will do the right thing if they know they are being recorded.”

Susan Jackson asked:

“Why is the clinic empty?”

Ntonbirhodacommented:

“That clinic looks empty.”

Samson Java wrote:

“I’m proud to be a Zimbabwean.”

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Source: Briefly News