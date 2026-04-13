A South African woman working in the US shared insights into earnings from a seasonal programme, drawing attention from curious viewers

Her breakdown gave a glimpse into how such opportunities work, including duration and overall benefits of the program

The video sparked interest among young South Africans looking for ways to travel, work, and gain international experience

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Opportunities abroad always catch attention, especially when people start talking numbers. For many, it’s not just about the experience, but also what you can earn while doing it. And this one had people listening closely.

The picture on the left showed the South African woman living abroad. Image: @wanderwithlaylah

Source: TikTok

A content creator known as @wanderwithlaylah posted a video on 10 April 2026, sharing details about salaries for camp counsellors in the United States. Her post focused on the J-1 Summer Camp programme, which allows young people to work abroad for a few weeks.

The woman broke down the earnings based on duration. She explained that for 11 weeks, participants could earn around R110,000, while 12 weeks brought in about R85,000. Shorter programmes also had competitive pay, with 8 weeks earning roughly R81,770 and 9 weeks earning around R56,100.

Overseas camp salaries spark local interest

The programme includes benefits such as accommodation, meals, and visa sponsorship, making it attractive for young people looking to travel and gain international experience. Participants also get an additional 30 days after the programme to explore the country. She also shared that opportunities are currently open and motivated netizens to apply.

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The video by user @wanderwithlaylah was well received by South Africans, many of whom appreciated the transparency and the opportunity being shared. Some viewers expressed interest in applying, while others asked questions about requirements and application processes.

The screenshot on the left showed the amounts counsellors earn. Image: @wanderwithlaylah

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Yoli Mathonsi Khosa asked:

“What are the requirements, age and qualifications?”

Ziyanda Palesa Tutu asked:

“Do you know any short-term opportunities for those of us who aren’t young?”

Mantshadi Kodisang commented:

“But the day-to-day expenses are in dollars.”

keshto asked:

“Is the money needed for the agency or do we go for free?”

Memarch07 commented:

“Applications for 2026 are closed, I was applying now via Camp America.”

Mbali Cele asked:

“Why are the salaries vastly different between 11 and 12 weeks?”

Apples🇿🇦🇺🇸 asked:

“What are the requirements for an au pair?”

Naddy commented:

“Thank you, I will definitely apply and next month I’m going to enroll for first aid and CPR.”

NosleraKosibahT commented:

“What I love about the US is that there are plenty of opportunities, the only thing is you have to work hard.”

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A South African man living overseas opened up about the emotional and mental toll of leaving home behind, prompting reactions.

A South African man said that even after more than a year in Nigeria, he still hadn’t adjusted to the intense heat, sparking reactions.

Source: Briefly News