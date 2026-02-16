A South African man said that even after more than a year in Nigeria, he still hadn’t adjusted to the intense heat

He filmed himself walking to church and was already sweating within minutes, while pointing out that locals around him didn’t seem to be struggling

That observation got people talking about climate and adaptation, and Mzansi flooded the comments, asking what he was even doing in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

One detail a South African man living in Nigeria mentioned about the heat had people debating whether he should stay or come back home.

The picture on the left showed Vukonke posing inside the house wearing a cap. Image: @a.vukonke

Source: TikTok

A South African man has sparked conversation online after opening up about the intense heat he experiences while living in Nigeria.TikTok user @a.vukonke posted the video on 14 February 2026 while in Nigeria, revealing that it has been over a year since he relocated. However, he admitted that adjusting to the country’s extreme temperatures has not been easy.

He is seen walking to church and explains that just a few minutes after leaving his house, he was already drenched in sweat. He pointed out that locals around him did not appear to be sweating as much, joking that perhaps they are more accustomed to the climate.

Why does Nigeria get so hot?

Nigeria’s climate is largely tropical, with many regions experiencing high temperatures throughout the year. The country lies close to the Equator, which means it receives strong, direct sunlight for most months. In some parts of Nigeria, temperatures can rise above 35°C, especially during the dry season. High humidity levels in coastal cities can also make the heat feel more intense. When humidity is high, sweat does not evaporate easily, making it harder for the body to cool down, which could explain why the South African content creator feels the heat more intensely than locals who may be more acclimatised.

South Africans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. Some were curious about what exactly user @a.vukonke is doing in Nigeria and whether he plans to stay long-term. Others jokingly advised him to return home to Mzansi if the sun is that serious.

The screenshot on the left captured a man walking across the streets of Nigeria. Image: @a.vukonke

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Thabisile Khumalo asked:

“Are you even working there? What exactly are you doing that side?”

Sakhie Mazibuko wrote:

“There’s no sun in Nigeria, just pure heat the whole day.”

Sandman wrote:

“You just have to stay cool and pretend the heat doesn’t exist. The sun can smell your fear; that’s why it makes you sweat. 😂😂😂”

Buyile_M wrote:

“Same here, I’m in Durban but originally from the Eastern Cape, and the heat is something else. 🥹”

Mdu Mndzebele wrote:

“I remember when I went to Nigeria, I was sweating every single day because of the humidity.”

Warra Ben asked:

“As a South African living on that side for the first time, how is the experience so far?”

Bman wrote:

“When I was living in Nigeria, I used to shower three or four times a day just to cool off. 😁 When I worked in a factory there, I’d even use the company showers during break time.”

IAM African Queen wrote:

“I went there once, and my glasses were covered with steam outside in the morning because of the humidity.”

PrettyLady wrote:

“Organise a Stanley cup or any insulated mug, fill it with ice and watermelon juice to help keep you hydrated and lower your body temperature. And don’t forget to apply SPF all over. 😎”

Thabang_m asked:

“How did you get there and what exactly are you doing in Nigeria?”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Nigeria

Source: Briefly News