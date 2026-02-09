A Ghanaian man’s excitement turned to shock after discovering his house project back home did not reflect the money he had sent from abroad

The story has reignited conversations about trust, family and the risks of funding building projects from overseas

Social media users reacted with sympathy and warnings, urging others abroad to protect themselves when investing back home

A Ghanaian man has left social media buzzing after opening up about how his long-awaited house project back home went wrong in a way he never imagined.

Man funds mansion from Germany but finds thatched home on upon returning home. Images: @user73369115600351 / PeopleImages

The man returned to Ghana after spending 15 years working in Germany. He hoped to finally see the house he had been paying for take shape. What he found instead was a shock that fueled into anger and disbelief.

According to Briefly News’ sister, YEN.com.gh, the man explained that while he was abroad, he trusted his uncle to handle the construction on his behalf. Over time, he sent money meant to build a proper four-bedroom house on his land. When he made the trip back home to check on progress, only an incomplete tattered structure stood.

Trusting family felt natural, especially given the distance and the belief that blood would protect his interests.

By the time he stood on the site, it was clear that the money sent had not been used the way it was supposed to be. The man said the structure would have to be pulled down completely, meaning he would need to start the building process all over again.

The man made it clear that he was not going to stay silent. He stated that he intended to have his uncle arrested over what had happened. People who were with him at the site were also visibly shocked by the state of the building.

TikTok weighs in on the ordeal

Social media users shared messages of encouragement, advice and caution, with many warning others abroad against trusting relatives with building projects.

@Mrs Boaitey commented:

“You are even luckier because he has bought you a land.😂”

@mama wrote:

“Trust nobody with your money.”

@SHIRIBWOY said:

“At least he used that structure to fully secure and protect the land.😂”

@Tempane Emperor noted:

“It is very nice, he is being economical, and he used local resources.😁”

@kweku pm⭐️:

“I learnt that he even borrowed the land too.😂”

The man expected to a stunning home when he arrived home but his uncle had other plans. Image: Issarawat Tattong

