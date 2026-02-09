Ghanaian Man Sends Mansion Money From Germany Only to Find a Thatched House Standing on His Land
- A Ghanaian man’s excitement turned to shock after discovering his house project back home did not reflect the money he had sent from abroad
- The story has reignited conversations about trust, family and the risks of funding building projects from overseas
- Social media users reacted with sympathy and warnings, urging others abroad to protect themselves when investing back home
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A Ghanaian man has left social media buzzing after opening up about how his long-awaited house project back home went wrong in a way he never imagined.
The man returned to Ghana after spending 15 years working in Germany. He hoped to finally see the house he had been paying for take shape. What he found instead was a shock that fueled into anger and disbelief.
According to Briefly News’ sister, YEN.com.gh, the man explained that while he was abroad, he trusted his uncle to handle the construction on his behalf. Over time, he sent money meant to build a proper four-bedroom house on his land. When he made the trip back home to check on progress, only an incomplete tattered structure stood.
Trusting family felt natural, especially given the distance and the belief that blood would protect his interests.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
By the time he stood on the site, it was clear that the money sent had not been used the way it was supposed to be. The man said the structure would have to be pulled down completely, meaning he would need to start the building process all over again.
The man made it clear that he was not going to stay silent. He stated that he intended to have his uncle arrested over what had happened. People who were with him at the site were also visibly shocked by the state of the building.
See the TikTok video below:
TikTok weighs in on the ordeal
Social media users shared messages of encouragement, advice and caution, with many warning others abroad against trusting relatives with building projects.
@Mrs Boaitey commented:
“You are even luckier because he has bought you a land.😂”
@mama wrote:
“Trust nobody with your money.”
@SHIRIBWOY said:
“At least he used that structure to fully secure and protect the land.😂”
@Tempane Emperor noted:
“It is very nice, he is being economical, and he used local resources.😁”
@kweku pm⭐️:
“I learnt that he even borrowed the land too.😂”
More betrayal articles on Briefly News
- A video showed David Sejobe recounting losing his home through betrayal before his tragic death, touching thousands.
- Rachel Kolisi shared another cryptic message on her social media page, reflecting on her betrayal trauma.
- Popular South African actress Lorraine Moropa surprised her fans over the weekend when she shared she's been betrayed.
- Kenya national team coach Benni McCarthy has opened up on being betrayed by someone at Cape Town City during his time at the club.
- A woman shared a heart-wrenching story on Reddit about her husband's betrayal, revealing how her 40-year-old man did her dirty.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times/TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za