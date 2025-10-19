Popular South African actress Lorraine Moropa surprised her fans over the weekend when she shared she's been betrayed

Moropa's revelation comes after social media rumours that she's broken up with Mnike hitmaker Tyler ICU

Fans of the The Queen actress commented on her social media post on Sunday, 19 October 2025

Lorraine Moropa says she was betrayed after she reportedly split with Tyler ICU. Images: Lorraine.SA

Former Lithapo actress Lorraine Moropa hinted she's been betrayed on her social media account on Sunday, 19 October 2025.

This comes after the actress allegedly split from her fiancé, Tyler ICU, deleted all his pictures, unfollowed him on social media, and stopped wearing her engagement ring.

The fan-favourite actress made headlines in January 2025 when she confirmed her engagement to Tyler ICU.

The actress shared on her Instagram account on Sunday, 19 October 2025, that she survived betrayal.

"Watched God wipe my tears on an international stage after silently surviving betrayal. The same pain that tried to drown me became the wave that carried me higher. Privately betrayed. Publicly restored.🙏🏽🕯️," wrote Moropa.

Briefly News contacted Ms Moropa for a comment on Sunday, 19 October 2025, for a comment. The actress was not available at the time of publishing this article.

South Africans respond to Moropa's post

Ash_leythebrand said:

"😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ai mamii🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Khanyi_16 reacted:

"Ey, abafana (boys).😭😭😭 God restores my love.😍❤️Praise Him on this beautiful Sunday ❤️."

Smaragdlady99 said:

"The best post I've seen today, and this look suits you so well, you look stunning!✨👑✨🤍✨🌹."

Kholo_entle responded:

"Congratulations, Ngwanesu, (my dead). God restores.❤️ This is just the beginning."

Melusi.s.kubheka said:

"Eyi azikho ngempela izithombe, kusho ukuthi iqiniso😢," (the pictures are really all gone, this means it's true).

Sibongile_khuzwayo replied:

"O motle gore monyana😍😍😍😍," (You are beautiful, my girl."

Noni_khumalo wrote:

"My sis 😍😍😍."

Kailey_botman responded:

"That's my mom right there ❤️❤️."

Mo.lebogeng17 said:

"Looking gorgeous as ever😍😍🔥🥹."

Ogeescosta responded:

"Come to me, baby. I won't betray you, I promise and swear 🥰."

Sebenzilelindelwa wrote:

"Just remember you are bigger, ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥through all the pain."

malaba_andie said:

"Abafaba,😭😭😭😭 (boys).

Fkwangempela12345 replied:

"@tylericu."

Lerato_lalla responded:

"Ooooh baby, I can't stand your beauty 🔥🔥🔥❤️."

presh_b5 reacted:

"I am sorry, Mama😭😭😭."

Credo_gray replied:

"Ombhorile mnike shem,😩😩😩" (Mnike bored me).

Katmaswanganyi wrote:

"You never miss Samma. ❤️❤️❤️🔥❤️❤️❤️You are so gorgeous.😍❤️."

Leratosola responded:

"I'm here for the baskets that continue holding water for you. Ngwanyana waka❤️❤️❤️❤️," (My girl).

Phemelo2017 said;

"Mjolo mare ke scam weitse," (dating is a scam).

Kga_ntsho_m wrote:

"Hau, wena baby.🥺."

Kittynyc_walefatshe responded:

"@khanyi_16 Iphelile imali ye Mnike, 2woshort are byao," (Mnike's money is finished, that's what 2woshort said).

Lorraine Moropa shares that she was betrayed after an alleged split with Tyler ICU. Images: TylerICU

