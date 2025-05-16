Tyler ICU's fiancée caused a social media storm after her photo landed on everybody's timeline

The gorgeous Lorraine Moropa left people gasping for air and flooded her comments section with endless compliments

Of course, Mzansi men are awaiting the honeymoon to end, unsure about the longevity of the couple's relationship

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A picture of Tyler ICU’s fiancée, Lorraine Moropa, had Mzansi talking. Image: Lorraine Moropa

Source: Facebook

Tyler ICU's fiancée was a sight for sore eyes and had social media men unknowingly praising the Amapiano star.

Lorraine Moropa's picture trends

When she's not dazzling our screens, Tyler ICU's gorgeous missus, Lorraine Meropa, is dropping some gems on her social media pages.

The Not My Type actress never forgets to update her gallery with some stunning snaps, and recently shared several editorial photos in a purple figure-hugging dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Tyler ICU’s fiancée, Lorraine Moropa, had social media buzzing over her photo. Image: Lorraine Moropa

Source: Facebook

Taking to her Facebook page, Lorraine flaunted her snatched waist, her famous hourglass figure, and of course, a face card that never declines - bringing everyone to their knees:

Here's what social media said about Lorraine Meropa

Lorraine blew fans and followers away with her stunning picture:

Frans BigBoy Letsoalo said:

"Oh my God, you look so breathtaking!:

Prince Bee Ncube wrote:

"Like sands through the hourglass, and so are the days of our lives. You're looking good."

Eltee Cooler IV posted:

"Mrs ICU! You look gorgeous, Mr ICU is really lucky to have someone as gorgeous as you in his life."

Nhlanhla Dube joked:

"I'm happy that you're getting married, but it was supposed to be with me, lol."

Lwandile Big'Baby Jikelele added:

"I remember drooling and obsessing over you during your 'The Queen' days. You've come really far with everything, and for a stranger like me to confess, you're doing great."

Karabo Mashishi added:

"You're so beautiful."

Siba Rømeø Mlambo responded:

"You deserve me, not Tyler!"

Meanwhile, Mzansi men threw shade at Tyler ICU and Lorraine, with some convinced their relationship wouldn't last.

Trolls claim Tyler ICU’s relationship with Lorraine Moropa won't last. Image: Lorraine Moropa

Source: Facebook

Previously, she and her man were the talk of the social media streets when they joined a TikTok challenge and had fans gushing over their sweet relationship, while the haters claimed the actress had ulterior motives and was only with Tyler for his money:

MpeshWP said:

"This one won’t last. This girl is for the bag."

TMK30A cried:

"Our brother has yet to give us a hit song."

ozzella_o wrote:

"This one deserves a good, gentle man, not an Amapiano boy."

International football club plays Tyler ICU's song

In an earlier report, Briefly Newes shared Tyler ICU's reaction to a renowned football club playing his hit song, Mnike.

The team was celebrating a victory, and their video captured a heartfelt moment between two brothers that further convinced South Africans of the power of Amapiano:

takue_tkay said:

"Your music has a high frequency, bro. It’s instilling an invisible mindset in them."

This wouldn't be the first time Mnike had stars dancing. In 2023, Rihanna declared it Song of the Year, saying it was one of the tracks she had been listening to on rotation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News