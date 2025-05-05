One of Tyler ICU's smash hits was playing in the background of a clip shared by a French football club on Instagram

Tyler ICU reacted to the heartwarming video of brothers meeting before a Ligue 1 match on Saturday, 3 May

Netizens were touched by the display of brotherly affection, while others corrected Tyler ICU after he appeared to have got the club's name wrong

Tyler ICU reacted to a French club playing one of his songs.

It seems Tyler ICU’s smash hit Mnike has solidified its place in French football. This comes months after a French club had its players jamming to the hit song in the dressing room in celebration of their victory.

Tyler ICU reacts to French football club playing his song

Tyler ICU shared a video showcasing a beautiful meeting and a special greeting between two brothers. In the video, originally shared by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on its Instagram account on Saturday, 3 May, Mnike is playing in the background. Reacting to the video, Tyler reshared it on his Instagram account and showed love to PSG in the caption. The post was captioned:

“PSG 🔥🔥🫶🏽”

The heartwarming video showed PSG attacker Désiré Doué and his older brother, Guéla Doué, an RC Strasbourg Alsace player, before a Ligue 1 match between their respective clubs on Saturday, 3 May. Strasbourg won the match 2-1.

Désiré, who also plays for the French national team, walked into the Strasbourg dressing room where Guéla, who plays for the Ivorian national team, was eagerly waiting for him. The brothers share a special handshake before embracing and walking off in conversation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of Désiré and Guéla Doué

The love between the two brothers touched netizens. Others corrected Tyler ICU that it wasn’t PSG who were playing his music, but RC Strasbourg. Some appealed to PSG to beat Arsenal when they play the second leg UEFA Champions League semi-final match on Wednesday 7 May.

Here are some of the reactions:

theophalus12 said:

“Oh, I love the way they greet each other ❤️❤️❤️”

abycrazy10111 responded:

“This track is seriously a trendsetter🔥🔥🔥🔥”

jumajames61 highlighted:

“Tyler ICU, it’s not PSG it's RC Strasbourg. They really like Amapiano music.”

takue_tkay said:

“Your music has a high frequency, bro. It’s instilling an invisible mindset in them.”

sparlwhitney pleaded:

“Please help us and humble Arsenal on Wednesday 😮😮😮😮😮”

who_is_colly exclaimed:

“Amapiano to the world 🌎”

Tyler ICU weighed in on a French football club playing his song.

Wiz Khalifa sings along to Amapiano songs

RC Strasbourg Alsace aren't the only ones that hold Mnike in high regard. American rapper Wiz Khalifa shared a workout video of him singing along to Amapiano music.

In a video clip shared by controversial celebrity gossip monger, Musa Khawula, in 2023, Wiz Khalifa is seen working out to Uncle Waffles' yahyuppiyah.

Towards the end of the clip, the American rapper can be heard singing along to Mnike by Tyler ICU and Tumelo ZA.

Germans jam to popular Amapiano song in local club

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South Africans were ecstatic after a video of Germans jamming to a famous Amapiano song went viral.

A young German DJ, Alisha, showed off her impeccable music taste during an electrifying set at a local club.

Alisha made a German crowd roar when she played Jealousy by Khalil Harrison and Tyler ICU.

