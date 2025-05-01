Anlia Etzebeth welcomed her husband, Eben Etzebeth, specially after returning from the United Rugby Championship tour

The Springboks star was part of the squad that represented Sharks during tour, and it was his first travelling with the club since recovering from injury

The post by the South African singer gathered different reactions from netizens, with most of them showing love to the Bok on social media

Springboks star Eben Etzebeth is back in South Africa after the United Rugby Championship tour and received a warm welcome from his wife, Anlia.

Eben and Anlia are known for sharing their special moments on social media, especially their safari getaways. The couple continues to charm fans who eagerly follow their every move.

The Boks star recently took the actress for a spin in a Mercedes-Benz valued at R5.5 million during their visit to Johannesburg, and also on a romantic dinner date which garnered a lot of reactions from their followers.

Anlia gives Eben warm welcome after URC tour

Etzebeth is back in SA after a successful United Rugby Championship tour with the Sharks. The team faced off against Edinburgh and Ulster—securing back-to-back victories.

This was the 33-year-old’s first tour outside South Africa since recovering from an injury that sidelined him for months.

To maintain fitness during his recovery, the South African rugby professional converted his garage into a gym and it attracted reactions from Siya Kolisi and his estranged wife Rachel Kolisi on social media.

Now fully recovered, he was part of the Sharks squad that travelled for the tour. Eben’s return was marked by a heartwarming welcome from Anlia on social media.

The SA singer posted a photo of herself and her husband on her official Instagram page and added a sweet caption:

“Pappa is terug!!!🥳😁🥳😁 #myhuis”

The 35-year-old's post sparked reactions from fans and followers, along with Eben’s own supporters on social media.

Reactions as Anlia welcomes Eben back from URC tour

urzula lombard said:

“Beautiful picture of two beautiful people inside and out🏈❤️❤️❤️”

Michelle Venter wrote:

"Family time! Woohooooo!"

Elda Jooste Botha shared:

"Ah, nice... nice picture of you guys."

Zolelwa Bunyula added:

"When is the rugby starting, we miss our boys in green and gold 🇿🇦❤️."

bigr.ed1111 reacted:

🔥Enjoy the family time. Legend with his beautiful family."

Antonio Rossetti responded:

"I am happy Eben is safely home with his family…. now to get over the flu and the best medicine is family 💙."

da_govnor joked:

"Winning Big Poppa ! 👏."

Denise Thompson Schmidt added:

"What gorgeous couple ❤️"

