Fan-favourite South African actress Masasa Mbangeni has bagged a role in an international series that is currently titled Snipper: No Action

The actress is famously known for her roles on The River, Scandal!, and Mzali Wam will star in the upcoming Apple TV series

Fans of the multi-award-winning actress took to social media this week to celebrate Mbangeni's latest character

'Scandal!' star Masasa Mbangeni scores an international role. Images: Madlomo2

Source: Instagram

Multi-award-winning actress Masasa Mbangeni has bagged a role in an international thriller titled Snipper: No Action.

Mbangeni, who previously starred on eTV's cancelled soapie Scandal!, recently bagged an honours degree.

Entertainment commentator Mlu shared Mbangeni's latest role on his X account on Thursday, 16 April 2026.

"Masasa Mbangeni goes global. Former #etvScandal actress is starring in a new thriller film titled Sniper: No Action coming exclusively to Apple TV+ on 17 April 2026," said the commentator.

South Africans congratulate the star

@SiphesihleMusic responded:

"A stellar performer. Premium. Her maximum range is up there with aboo (the likes of) Nambitha."

@iam_alvin__ reacted:

"Thembeka Shezi will always be iconic."

@OnalennaBarnet wrote:

"I can’t wait to see this film. Congrats to Masasa."

@Danz75802 replied:

"There's an unexplainable calm when talent gets rewarded. Siyambongela, (we are happy for her). She deserves it."

@tk_the_G reacted:

"The crush I had on Thembeka Shezi was ungodly."

@brimo____ commented:

"Well deserved. I'm in love with her accent, and she can act."

@NubianLes7381 responded:

"This is what we expected from the girl we paid R1 million for acting classes in New York."

@alan_sithole said:

"I am happy for her, but what a terrible movie. Hope she keeps growing though, and gets better roles in better films."

@DavidMaqabane replied:

"She is indeed one of the best. It was long overdue. She deserves this."

@mbele_lnb responded:

"Yay, she deserves this platform and growth."

@JAMA_NM said:

"She's got that international face. All the best to her."

@INGQWELEKWAZULU wrote:

"I bumped into her on Saturday, she’s so beautiful… What a talent too."

@S3nzo commented:

"Great actress. Well deserved."

@IamSiyaZA said:

"Well deserved. Fly high, Masasa. The world is yours, sis."

@FikileVezi replied:

"Finally, I've missed her on my TV screen."

@ShembeNonto wrote:

"Oh sana, she deserves it. What a talented woman."

@michellemodika responded:

"Oh, I’m subscribing just for her."

@KRJunior_ reacted:

"@MsMasasa, I love her a lot. I will check it out."

@stillhardonah said:

"Thembeka, I will be streaming!"

Ex-'Scandal!' actress Masasa Mbangeni joins Apple TV series. Images: Madlomo2

Source: Instagram

Masasa Mbangeni addresses false pregnancy rumours: “I’m just fat”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Masasa Mbangeni found her name swirling around pregnancy rumours on the internet after fans noticed she put on a bit of weight.

The celeb had a perfectly good reason for her extra kilos, but it wasn't what everyone was expecting when the actress Masasa Mbangeni revealed it was her happiness manifesting.

The actress said that her weight gain had a lot to do with her man, but the most surprising part was how she had to explain it on social media.

Source: Briefly News