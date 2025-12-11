South African actress Masasa Mbangeni recently added another qualification to her academic bag

The controversial Musa Khawula shared a video of the former Scandal! star outside Wits University after her graduation ceremony

Many netizens on social media couldn't help but celebrate Mbangeni's win as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Halala! South African celebrities are serious about furthering their studies this time, and the talented actress Masasa Mbangeni added her name to the list of stars who bagged a qualification this year.

On Wednesday, 10 December 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula decided to share the exciting news about the Heart Of The Hunters star's Honour Degree in Dramatic Arts graduation at Wits University.

The actress and Khawula had posted a video of her celebrating her success outside the university's campus after walking on stage to collect her degree in style, with her friends and family cheering her on.

Watch the video below:

Fans celebrate Masasa's win

Shortly after, it was revealed that the former Scandal! actress had bagged another qualification on social media, many netizens couldn't help but also celebrate her win, as they flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say below:

@Melo_Malebo said:

"We need to see her more on screen, please. The impact she left on Scandal as Thambeka Shezi."

@somebadbadnews wrote:

"Congratulations to one of the best actors in SA - a Xhosa gem."

@RealMadamCoco commented:

"Congrats, Masasa, on your Unfunky qualification. Now open a production house so you can be a boss babe!"

@PriinceySA replied:

"SA is sleeping on this talented beauty. We don't deserve her as a country. She's mad talented and beautiful. Congratulations Masasa."

@MasileLenkwang responded:

"Thank God she is not graduating from a funky university. Congratulations, girl, on your honours."

@Zandile48323322 stated:

"At least it’s not a funky college. Congratulations to her, love her so much."

@LWavezzz shared:

"Unrelated but related, I love it when people succeed in what they went to school for! more ACTUAL actors/actresses on TV, not TikTokers and influencers."

Actress Hlubi Mboya bags a Master's Degree

Another celebrity who celebrated their win in December 2025 is none other than the late Kuli Roberts' younger sister, Hlubi Mboya, who excitedly announced on her social media page that she was graduating on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, as she bagged a Master's Degree from Henley Business School.

Mboya posted a stunning video of herself in a graduation regalia and paired it with a heartfelt and inspiring message, which touched many of her fans.

