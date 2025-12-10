South African actress Hlubi Mboya recently bagged herself yet another degree

The late Kuli Roberts' younger sister shared a clip of herself from her graduation ceremony on social media

Mboya also shared a lengthy and heartfelt message to inspire others who wish to further their studies

Actress Hlubi Mboya graduates from Henly Business School. Image: @hlubimboya1

Source: Instagram

Halala! Yet another one of our favourite celebrities, Hlubi Mboya, has added another qualification to her name, and she couldn't be prouder of herself.

On Tuesday, 9 December 2025, the late Kuli Roberts' younger sister and former Isidingo star excitedly shared on her Instagram page that she bagged her Master's Degree from Henley Business School.

She posted a video of herself in her graduation attire and also aired with a lengthy and heartfelt message to inspire her fans who also wish to further their studies.

She wrote:

"Learning is a quest to identify and define your genius and to understand what makes you unique. The learning process involves observation and immersion, honest reflection, failures and mistakes, integration of lessons and imagination; that generates experience and further learning. Learning when understood becomes a lifelong quest of how to become better aligned with your ‘guiding star’✨ and how to turn the gifts you possess to a greater advantage."

She further mentioned that what she has learnt in life, and what one should do when an opportunity presents itself in one's life:

"One of the key lessons I’ve learned in life is that if you truly desire something, you must go after it. When opportunities arise, seize them instead of letting them slip away. The best way to shape the future is to create it yourself. Aim high, push yourself, and do everything possible to avoid conforming to industry standards.

"It even surpasses the highest standards others set. Strive to be greater than anyone could imagine you to be. Fight against mediocrity with every Fibre of your being. Use your personal story- your background, interpretations, and experiences- as your unique edge; that’s the part no one can copy or replicate."

Mboya also thanked those who were by her side during this educational journey and congratulated her fellow classmates.

"Special Thank You! Prof Dominik Zaum, Pro-Vice Chancellor @uniofreading; the Global Dean, Elena B. Spasova and our very own Africa Dean @jon_fosterpedley. Tight Hugs! Lyneth Zungu, Frempong Acheampong, Jacques le Roux, Matome Elijah Raseala Graham Garrard , Kim Edwards @cosie_masondo," she wrote.

See the post below:

