After months of intense anticipation, South African rap heavyweight Cassper Nyovest delivered his highly publicised Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert

The massive event demanded months of focused planning, dedicated promotion, and a hefty budget, all of which Mufasa admitted took concerted effort

The rapper took to his Facebook account to express gratitude to his team and fans

After hinting at immense financial stress and emotional fatigue leading up to his 'Fill Up' concert, Cassper Nyovest successfully brought the show to life.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker admitted that the success of the show could not be credited solely to him.

He explained in an emotionally post that there were legions of people who worked together to make it happen. Above all, he elevated the fans who bought the tickets.

The rapper, who recently announced that he and his wife were expecting a baby, wrote a lengthy Facebook post in which he named the people who helped make the show happen.

Mufasa captioned the post in part:

"I can’t thank you enough! I can’t pretend I did this alone! I can’t believe we did it!"

See the post in its entirety below:

Fans rush to the comments section

The Facebook post received a lot of engagement from mainly the supporters of the superstar, who were not shy to give him his flowers.

Responding to the rapper's question about where the next 'Fill Up' could be held, one user, Nomthandazo Hluthi, wanted a repeat in her own city, commenting:

"Bloemfontein. Re kopa [we are requesting] round two."

Another user, Anna Maqekwane, seemingly also from Bloemfontein, wrote:

"Toyota Stadium again next year!"

Many more users echoed the request for Bloemfontein as others commented with the suggestions of their own cities.

Fans from neighbouring countries also chimed in.

A user by the name of Mahase Makanyane dared to ask that the next Fill Up be held an a venue that is not too far from the Free State capital, even though it is in another country. He wrote:

"Setsoto stadium in Maseru, Lesotho."

Another one who goes by Slim Slim on Facebook sought to take Mufasa back to his Tswana roots, commenting:

"Botswana Stadium. Those guys love you."

Other users congratulated Don Billiato on the success of the previous Fill Up show.

A Facebooker by the name Christian Madzivhandila, wrote simply:

"Congratulations, king."

Sello Issac Seitlhlo added:

"Congratulations."

Vuyo Somniso stated:

"Well done. I'm very much motivated."

Cassper Nyovest promotes Christianity at his last Fill Up

Bloemfontein people and particularly those who attended Cassper's Fill Up in the City of Roses must be among the blessed folk as the concert was the first of its kind that saw Mufasa openly sing gospel music and promote the Christian faith.

The rapper announced previously that he was a born again man even as he still does secular music. The rapper has recently become known for crediting God in his craft.

Cassper Nyovest announces pregnancy

Mufasa shared the news that he and his wife Pulane Mojaki were expecting their first child together. The rapper made the announcement at his Fill Up concert in Bloemfontein.

Briefly News reported that fans reacted to the news with excitement.

