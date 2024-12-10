Cassper Nyovest revealed he prayed for a hit song and shared how his faith led to his trending verse on Skuta Baba despite people at church laughing at his request

The rapper posted on Instagram that his pastor prayed for his request, and weeks later, his verse became one of the hottest in South Africa

Fans praised Cassper’s faith and talent, calling him an inspiration and commending his impactful verse

Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he asked God for a hit right before adding his trending verse on the hit song Skuta Baba.

Cassper Nyovest has credited prayer for his new verse on 'Skuta Baba'. Image: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images and @casspernyovest/ Instagram

Cassper Nyovest says he prayed for his fire verse

Award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest shared a video of himself performing his verse on Skuta Baba and shared the story of how his verse came about.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mufasa noted that he put a prayer request asking God for a hit. He said people at his church found the request funny, but the pastor still prayed for him. Fast forward a few weeks later, he has one of the hottest verses in Mzansi. Part of his post read:

"Two weeks ago, I sent a prayer request that was so clear and simple, but I also thought it was silly. People even laughed in church. They asked what we were praying for, and I said, ‘Modimo ke kopa hit.’ Lol. Everyone laughed in our group but the pastor still prayed that prayer. The very next week, I dropped this verse, and now it’s the biggest verse in the country."

Fans applaud Cassper Nyovest for his faith

Social media users praised Cassper Nyovest for his faith. Others also gave him his flowers for nailing the verse.

@tahcooley4 said:

"Ask anything in my name, and it shall be given to you. How awesome is God?"

@lindough_rsa wrote:

"Killer verse, ska rasa wasy senya."

@bonoloo_b commented:

"Keep pushing, Uncle Cass! God has empowered you to be where you are today. You are an inspiration and someone I aspire to be like.

Source: Briefly News