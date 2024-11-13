Thobeka Majozi, Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, shared an inspirational message about her faith journey, discussing the challenges of living a Christ-centered life

Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, shared an inspirational message about the difficulties of walking with God. Fans shared mixed reactions to the post, with many accusing her of chasing clout.

Thobeka Majozi posted a video talking about her journey. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

Thobeka Majozi talks about life as a Christian

Thobeka Majozi is a changed woman who has given her life to Christ. The media personality recently shared a video discussing issues she was pondering on.

The mother of one's inspirational video was shared on X by Musa Khawula, sharing her thoughts about a verse in the Bible. The caption read:

"Thobeka Majozi talks about the difficulties of walking with God as she compares her former self with her new self."

Fans react to Thobeka Majozi's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some fans applauded Thobeka for living a Christ-centered life, while others blasted her for trying to seek public sympathy.

@londekaDM said:

"People need to learn to de-center men. What does the message have to do with having a man? She is talking about her faith walk."

@Undip_ commented:

"May the lord please save me from becoming a motivational speaker when I get the wrong side of dating game, amen!"

@LwandleEL wrote:

"It's good that she is still faithful to God even after the son's healing. I'm sure it was extremely difficult when he was still struggling with his health."

@tumzvintage added:

"A king will locate her soon. I feel her pain, It is well Sisi."

@tillytiny10 said:

"Mjolo will turn you into a motivational speaker 🔊"

@ben_sithole added:

"Yoh…It’s a lot, I don’t blame Cassper! Let him live. This one just likes attention, wants to be famous 😴💤🥱"

