A gent on TikTok showed off his unhinged sense of humour in a now-viral video as he posed as someone else

The guy participated in a viral trend that has the world by storm and laughing because of the silly scenarios

The punchline was well received by Mzansi, who flocked to the comments section of the funny post

Content creators have become more creative over the years, creating huge trends that would be enjoyed on a global scale.

Mzansi was floored after a gent disguised himself as a phara. Image: @malachitavonga

Source: TikTok

TikTok users keep themselves entertained by participating in challenges or rants that load a lot from their chests.

Phara encourages Mzansi to walk with phones in CBD

A gentleman from Johannesburg sparked a nerve when he participated in a viral TikTok trend that had many floored. The chap posed as a desperate phara who was planning a successful heist.

The gent encouraged Mzansi to walk around the CBD freely with their phones out. The area is notoriously known as the hotspot for robberies and high crime.

He captioned his video:

"It's honestly safe to walk around CBD with your phone and money out."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to phara planning amusing heist

Social media users were floored by the foolery and commented:

@Lieutenant Lowakes shared:

"We understand it now."

@🦋Mihle Ndzo🦋 commented:

"This was funny. I'll laugh after exams."

@zah was dusted:

"Being bored in South Africa is a choice."

@🍉🇿🇦 realised:

"He's fighting for his life, and in these comments, the entire SA government is here."

@H loved the hilarious clip:

"You've won the internet for the week."

@PAL recognised the phara from a mile away:

"I knew just from the shoes."

@Jasat_Uni_sa threatened:

"Going to the nearest police station to report."

@ivannah-anne/ivy was floored:

"I'm reading his comments; I haven't laughed this hard in weeks. Mans is fighting for his life."

