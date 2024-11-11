A woman on TikTok added a dark side to the viral suspect challenge where a duo roasts each other

The hun picked on her late mom, who unexpectedly left her two years ago and forced her to grow up quickly

The lady's dark humour floored social media users as she dropped clever punchlines throughout the clip

A TikTokker added a major twist to a hilarious challenge, leaving everyone gasping for air.

South Africans were stunned by a lady who roasted her late mother. Image: @bernicelindani

The young lady roasted her late mom for unexpectedly leaving her to figure things out in her absence.

Mzansi stunned by lady roasting late mom on TikTok

A new TikTok challenge known as the "suspect challenge" has entertained many social media users. The challenge is about a duo roasting each other by mentioning some of the most unhinged things on camera.

A woman decided to add dark humour into the mix by picking on her late mother for her sudden departure:

"Suspect said she was going to attend my graduation but ghosted me."

"Suspect used to complain about me eating soil, but guess who's eating soil now."

"Suspect hasn't returned my calls or messages in the last two years."

"Suspect is a deadbeat mother; she hasn't paid her last-born's school fees in the last two years."

"Suspect died without finishing my university fees."

The lady clarified that:

"I loved doing this challenge with my mother. Rest in peace, Mommy. Disclaimer: I love my mom very much, and we were extremely close; this is just me being dark."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady roasting late mom on TikTok

Social media users were floored by the heavy, dark humour and commented:

@Rooimeid shared:

"I would literally cry halfway through the challenge."

@Keletjo Manasseh Phoshoko was stunned:

"My mouth dropped."

@sweetharmony18* reassured the woman:

"The suspect is looking down on you guys and smiling. Rest assured, she will always be there for you guys."

@momo lebogo. 🦋 added to the dark humour:

"Suspect used to complain about me coming back home late. guess who's late now."

@Georgie 🦋matched the lady's energy:

"My jaw dropped like the suspect's coffin."

@Birdie commented:

"Such dark humour. Not me laughing and tearing up at the same time! Sending you hugs, sis."

