A trendy TikTokker tried out a famous challenge while out with her family for her birthday dinner

Resolofetse filmed an unhinged video for her social media friends but left a bad impression on her parents

Social media users were floored by the lady's folks and translated their facial expressions in the comments section

TikTokkers have come up with a trend of filming unhinged content to attract followers and engagement on the app.

Mzansi parents were unimpressed with their daughter's unhinged behaviour at a public restaurant. Image: @_datgurl.reso

Source: TikTok

One hun purposefully acted out of character at a public restaurant with her parents while celebrating her birthday.

Mzansi floored by lady's unhinged content

A digital content creator dusted social media users when she hopped on the viral trend of swiftly switching from cool, calm, and collected to wild and unpredictable.

Resolofetse stunned her parents by biting into her birthday cake in the most uncouth way. Her sudden lack of table manners surprised her parents, who were unimpressed by her silly behaviour.

The hilarious was mostly appreciated by Resolofete's peers, who were also dusted by her folks' facial expressions. The lady captioned her viral clip:

"I have no explanation."

Watch the video below:

SA dusted by TikTokker's unhinged viral clip

Social media users could not deal with the lady's goofiness and commented:

@ZiKODE trolled:

"Parents: Our enemies have won."

@Lesedi joked:

"The mother definitely blames the father."

@nikhyKhanyile6:

"The look your mom gave your dad."

@Carter_5✝️ pointed out:

"They saw it coming the moment you left home with a ring light."

@Kgoshigadi Rangata highlighted:

"They are blaming each other."

@MaKhumalo Khumalo shared:

"Lol, I watched this five times just for the parents' reactions."

