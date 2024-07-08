Springboks player and family man Francois Faf De Klerk took a picture with his family after a victory

The couple welcomed their bundle of joy a few months ago and the little one is already a rugby lover

The online community reacted to the photo, with many showering the trio with lovely messages

Faf De Klerk and his family celebrated Springboks' win. Images: @fafster09, @minevanniekerk

Source: Instagram

Springboks player Francois Faf De Klerk struck a pose with his wife, Miné and their buddle of joy, Remi-Ré at a match between the national rugby team and Ireland.

In the picture posted by Miné on her Instagram account the family looked stunning. Mine and her husband were wearing their Springboks tops while the little one was beautifully dressed in white.

Miné gave birth on 27 February 2024 after 34 weeks and four days. Remi weighed 2.85kg, with a height of 48cm. The two kept their pregnancy away from the public eye until the beginning of this year when Miné threw a stunning baby shower and posted the captured moments on social media.

Faf and family take picture after victory

See the Instagram photo below:

Springboks win against Ireland

South Africa and Ireland played the first of two Inbound Test matches at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane over the weekend. The Springboks won 27-20 against Ireland, breaking an eight-year duck. The Mzansi's national rugby team now has a chance to extend their winning run when the sides clash at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban on 13 July.

Netizens adore Faf's family

Instagram users reacted to the trio, with many showering them with beautiful messages.

@nxeko_ wrote:

"You rock Mr. De Klerk, proud of you."

@jax_1111_ complimented:

"Beautiful family ❤️❤️."

@thomson.jenny stanned:

"Absolutely gorgeous❤️."

@fafsterfan adored:

"Such a lovely family , beautiful photo. "

@yachts2019 loved:

"Such a sweet family ."

Kid shows love to Francois Faf De Klerk

In another story, Briefly News reported about a toddler who dressed up as Faf for Halloween.

In the TikTok video shared by @papa_francu, the little boy is cheered on by other children going trick-or-treating. Parents nationwide quickly shared their appreciation for this creative Halloween costume of the pint-sized Faf de Klerk.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News