Gentleman Shows Off Living Space, South Africa Loves It: “Your Place Looks Good Bro”
by  Sinothando Siyolo 2 min read
  • A gentleman who was proud of his beautiful living space showed it off on social media
  • The guy's one room was neat and well-organised, he said that there is more he wants to achieve with the space
  • The online community reacted to the man's flat, with many showering him with positive messages

A man showed off his beautiful living space on Facebook and netizens loved it.
A gentleman flexed his stunning one-room on Facebook. Images: @Boris SV, @Tatiana Meteleva
Source: Getty Images

A gentleman took to social media to show off his living space. He said he is making slow progress in turning it into what he wants.

Witness De Leon posted photos of his one-room in a popular Facebook group called Make your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The gentleman's place was neat and well-organised.

He captured his nicely made bed, a beautiful sofa, flat flat-screen television, built-in white cupboard. The place had all the necessities one would need. The colours were also coordinating well, most of his things were grey with a touch of white.

Man shows off living space

See the Facebook pictures below:

Netizens adored the man's place

The online users reacted to the gent's place, with many loving his one room and giving him tips and encouragement.

@Titilope Zainab admired:

"Lovely ."

@Eunice Bajeke said:

"Love this."

@MmaKb Emily stanned:

"Can I be your friend and just come and chill, yho it looks warm hmmm ♥️ or be your cleaner."

@Samuel Spiro NH Mamadi adored:

"Nice ☑️."

@Lizzy Brown was impressed:

"Your place looks good bro.. I am also looking for an apartment like this ."

@Šęį Ţhą Ťï wondered:

"How do you open the fridge door at the bottom? However, your room is stunning ❤️ The colours are my favourite."

Man flexes mansion in Limpopo rural area

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Limpopo man who showed off a newly built mansion in a rural area.

TikTok user @khelowa26 posted a clip of his double-storey home, which only needs a splash of paint for a finished look. He gave credit to God for empowering him to achieve his goal. The remarkable video attracted thousands of views, with many showering the man with congratulatory messages for the achievement.

