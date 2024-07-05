A pained, confused man headed online and, in a now-viral post, shared that his cohabitating girlfriend had up and left

The post sparked an earth-shattering response as netizens headed to his mentions to react to the bizarre happening

A local man was left heartbroken and confused after he arrived back to an empty, trashed place with his cohabitating gone. Image: MPKphoto and Robin Gentry

Source: Getty Images

The word gutted probably doesn't even begin to capture how one man would have felt after he got home to an empty place — his belongings and the person he expected to walk back in to find gone.

His followers on social media were not left wondering for too long about the extent of his pain at discovering his cohabitating girlfriend had up and left him.

Man's empty trashed find

X user @_mishumo_ shared a picture outlining his devastation.

He captioned it:

"I'm coming back from night shift [and] this is what I [find]. My girlfriend took everything, and the place looks like this."

His poor girlfriend had packed her things and gone. That much was obvious.

It was easy to deduce the kind of rush she must've been in because, as the saying goes, "A picture is worth a thousand words".

Except for giving off the vibes of a tornado ripping through it, the place was as empty as it was trashed.

Strewn on the ground were meagre items, including hangers, plastic bottles, small pieces of paper, push-ins, what looks like a make-up bag and a few toys, presumably as the couple shared a child.

Staggering response Saffas

The nearly 12-hour-old post garnered almost 440,00 views while attracting 3600 likes, 646 reposts and a staggering 1200 comments and counting.

Some netizens saw it fit to offer the sore gent a shoulder to cry on.

On the flip side and unsurprisingly, others saw it as a chance to take the mickey out of the situation.

Briefly News looks at some of the reactions.

@Annie_Modiba wrote:

"Anything in that KFC bag? Eat, ntwana (boy), and calm down."

@Ese7391 said:

"Drink that small coke there [and] relax."

