A US man filmed two Afrikaner men working on a farm, shovels in hand, and digging the ground

Despite doing manual labour, the men looked happy, joking and laughing in the clip shared on TikTok

Social media users were in awe, flooding the comment section to say that they never thought they would see farm bosses carrying shovels and digging the ground

Mzansi peeps were shocked to see Afrikaner farmers doing hard manual labour in America. Image: @heinzkleyn124

The internet has been debating Afrikaner farmers' content, with much interest in those who have moved to America for work purposes, since President Donald Trump announced that America was opening its doors to Afrikaner farmers wishing to relocate to their country.

Two Afrikaner farmers were captured working on a farm in America, and their clip was shared on TikTok user @heinzkleyn124's account, sparking a massive debate online.

The gents show off their skills

The clip starts with one guy named Etienne working with a shovel, digging on a farm in the US, while an American man films him. The man asks him if he's having fun, and he stops working and responds, saying he is good. He asks Etienne what he has to say to the guys who are coming for the H2A visa (U.S. non-immigrant visa for temporary agricultural work), and the Afrikaner farmer responds, saying he wishes them good luck.

The clip moves to show a TikTok user @heinzkleyn124, who is also hard at work, digging the ground with his shovel. The American man asks him if he thought he'd only drive trucks. He agrees, and they all chuckle, and the man tells them there's a bunch of trucks outside the bar, jokingly asking them what they're doing there.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA discuss the Afrikaner' farmers' clip

Social media users flooded the comment section, saying they never thought they'd see the day when our farmers would be digging with shovels. Many loved their spirit, saying that with the amount of money they were getting, they'd also enjoy digging on farms.

Some said they would never move that far to work that hard. Others said it was time for the two farmers to work like Siphos and Vusis and not just sit in their trucks and drive from one corner of the site to the next, instructing workers on what to do.

While filming, two Afrikaners doing manual labour on a farm, a US man jokingly asked if they thought they would only drive trucks. Image: Heinz Kleyn

Uswe @Matimu said:

"😂From bosses to cheap labour 😁."

User @dfghjjiiut added:

"No tractor on sight🤣🤣🤣 ...I would never move so far to do manual labour on another man's farm 😭😭🤣."

User @w4c77 commented:

"This is beautiful to see, Afriforum must be pleased🤣😂🤣."

User @Ntoz shared:

"The irony...🤔. As a South African, I never thought I'd ever see this in my lifetime."

User @Kathleen Gertenbach added:

"I find it so funny. These guys refuse to do menial work in SA, but I suppose its worth it there 😂😂😂."

User @miempieantunes said:

"They have a free gym... It is included in their package. ♥️Not all the machines are fuel driven😅❤️stay positive guys."

