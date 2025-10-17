A woman in Cape Town filmed her positive interaction with her e-hailing driver, who humbled her after she forced him to listen to a Grammy-winning artist

Their banter showed how not all e-hailing drivers take advantage of their clients, especially women

South African social media users loved the TikTok video and applauded the man for his positive vibes

A woman shared that her Uber driver humbled her during their trip. Images: @zayaan.abrahams

A young Cape Town woman shared how her Uber driver humbled her in the most comical way. Their interaction in the vehicle amused many South Africans, who applauded the driver for his positive energy.

TikTok user Zayaan Abrahams took to her account on Monday, 13 October, 2025 to upload a nearly three-minute video of the trip. She noted that the clip was Part 2 of her driver, Brian, humbling her while she forced him to listen to multi-award-winning American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Zayaan shared that Brian joked he was her boyfriend for the duration of the trip, and once it ended, he would be her ex.

After claiming that people who listened to Taylor Swift couldn't be trusted, Brian added:

"I've got a bad taste from all my exes who listen to Taylor Swift. There's always trouble in paradise. Maybe I'm going to make the list. That's why you're single, right?"

Many people approach e-hailing trips with hesitation and caution, often fearing for their safety due to multiple reports of harassment and unsafe encounters that have made headlines. Several commuters, particularly women, must remain on high alert when entering a stranger's vehicle.

Seeing Zayaan share her positive experience with Brian may be refreshing for people to see, and a reassuring reminder that professionalism and kindness still exist in the e-hailing industry.

South Africans applaud the Uber driver

A few local members of the online community gathered in the comment section to share how much they loved the duo's interaction, noting that they saw a friendship blossoming.

The woman and the Uber driver's banter amused social media users. Image: Igor Alecsander

@diromaria66 said to Brian:

"You can see and hear that this guy is well-spoken, and his behaviour is on point. I love his positive attitude. Stay humble and blessed, my brother."

@brent7001, who also seemed to be an e-hailing driver, added under the post:

"I wish I could get clients like this who will make the ride fun."

An entertained @dwsrider2 enjoyed the video and stated:

"Beautiful content with two beautiful people."

After watching the clip, @ammaarah_.ebrahim said:

"He definitely enjoyed listening to Taylor Swift."

@userogw4c85ofz wrote in the comments:

"This Uber driver is among the greatest. I need to book him for the vibe."

Zayaan replied to the TikTok user:

"Nothing but love for him, man. I wish I could’ve taken his number for future trips. He made me feel so safe!"

Watch the TikTok video posted on Zayaan's account below:

