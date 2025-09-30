A playful woman recorded herself singing and charming her e-hailing driver, leading him to blush and look smitten during the ride

The joyous clip was shared on the video streaming platform Uber and gained massive views and comments from an entertained online community

Social media users were captivated by her larger-than-life personality, joking that the driver might have caught feelings and that they were soulmates

A lively woman’s spontaneous in-car serenade of her Uber driver captured the hearts of social media users who loved her fun personality.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @lizalise037, was met with widespread amusement and admiration from online audiences who complemented her and shared jokes.

The video, filmed from the front passenger seat, shows @lizalise037 joyfully singing along to a local Amapiano song. As she sings, she leans playfully close to the Uber driver’s arm, serenading him, and clearly enjoying the moment.

The woman serenades the e-hailing driver

The driver, visibly smitten, keeps glancing at her with loving eyes, his subtle blushes betraying his enjoyment of the attention. The woman humorously captioned her video, admitting that she'd be easy to kidnap because she tends to sing and engage with her Uber drivers.

Mzansi loves the woman's lively personality

The comments section was flooded with reactions from social media users who were entertained by the woman’s vibrant personality. Many viewers commented that passengers like her deserved the best drivers, loving her ability to bring joy to an otherwise routine trip.

Some couldn't help but notice the Uber driver's reactions, pointing out how he blushed when he looked at her face, speculating that he might have caught feelings. Others jokingly declared that the man was her soulmate, even if they just couldn't prove it yet.

User @bonganindlovu988 said:

"That's your soulmate, but I can't prove it now."

User @Moa commented:

"My brother used to drive for Bolt, and he called me to tell me that he was with a young client who happened to be super drunk and was on the way. My advice to him was to take the lady back; I said it was better not to pitch for work than to face a disciplinary hearing. He did likewise, and the lady remembers him to this day."

User @Zama Mshengu added:

"Passengers like you deserve the best drivers 🥰🔥."

User @Nothando Maseko said:

"The driver will catch feelings ☺️🥰."

User @Sbarbie_L commented:

"This reminds me of myself before buying a car. Shame some even knew me because I used to vent to them. I even thought they were my friends 😂."

User @Paraeseso joked:

"After you do that to me, we are in a relationship. Because I'm not going to spend the rest of my life wondering if I fumbled a real connection😭."

Watch the TikTok video below:

