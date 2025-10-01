A woman shared a candid and humorous video of her friend navigating the small, complex passages of a squatter camp to visit her for the very first time

The relatable and heartwarming clip was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and praise for the visitor’s grounded attitude

Social media users were impressed by the friend's loyalty, calling her a true sister for not judging the host’s lifestyle choice

A young woman's video showcasing the strength of true friendship captured the hearts of social media users.

The heartwarming clip, shared by TikTok user @shamein_unfiltered, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who responded with a wave of support and admiration.

The video begins with the host, @shamein_unfiltered, going out into the street to meet her friend, whose Uber could not pass the small, congested passages leading to the residence. After a warm embrace, the pair begins their walk, navigating the maze-like passages of the neighbourhood, which is characterised by shacks built close together.

The journey for friendship

Looking at the density of the area, it wouldn't be a surprise to know that residents might be able to hear their neighbours' conversations. As they walk, @shamein_unfiltered humorously teases her friend, reminding her that she is visiting her in the squatter camp because she chose love over money. The friend, who had never visited a squatter camp before, missed turns several times while being guided by her friend, who was walking behind her.

The visitor finally got to her friend's place, and before opening the door, she asked who was home. The camera also shows the brown paper bag of fast food she brought, and she is told that no one is home and that the door isn't locked, prompting a sense of easy familiarity and trust.

SA loves the duo's friendship

The comments section was flooded with reactions from social media users who were impressed by the friend's grounded nature and loyalty. Many users said she was a true sister and wished their friendship longevity, praising the visitor for not judging @shamein_unfiltered's choice of residence.

Some were shocked that the door was left unlocked and expressed worry about theft in the area. Others noted how complicated the turns were, humorously saying they would get lost every day trying to find the shack.

User @LM said:

"In a world full of classists, she chose buying into your potential, and not overlooking you because of where you come from 💕. She's real gold!"

User @AMANDLA🇿🇦 commented:

"This 💯.They see each other's hearts and souls, not the abantu bazothini (what will people say)? We are not our circumstances. This is beautiful💖."

User @EnhleMbalenhle shared:

"The kind of people we wanna hang out with, people who won't judge us. People who will embrace our struggles with us and want to see us prosper. This is beautiful, friend, you have a sister. Kodwa akasa lahleki (she's getting lost though)😂."

User @maravil.hosa added:

"Don't let her go. She's rare."

User @Cove Studio commented:

"You found yourself a true friend in her. This was so wholesome to watch ❤."

User @HEXADECIMAL added:

"Lots of people chose love and are living great lives, like me."

