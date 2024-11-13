A very stylish lady left Mzansi impressed after posting a video of her home online

The clip was shared on TikTok by the hun, showing her stylish and modern mkhukhu

Social media users took to the comment section to congratulate the hun for her hard work and complimented her home

A local woman had Mzansi hun asking for tips after posting a video of her home. Image: @maqhomaya

Source: TikTok

A creative hun from the Mother City turned her place into a palace after giving each room much attention, leaving the online community asking to see the outside of her home.

A home tour was shared in a video by the lady on her TikTok account under her user handle @maqhomaya, which attracted many views and comments.

The shack that wowed Mzansi

The clip loaded by @maqhomaya starts at the door, showing the beautiful kitchen area with cupboards and many kitchen appliances before showing the lounge with a wall-mounted television. The camera also shows the bedroom with a bed with a stunning modern headboard.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the lady's taste and style

Over 14K people like @maqhomaya's video, but many find it hard to believe that the home is a shack. Some take to the comment section to ask where she got some of the items she has in her house.

User @Thabang noted:

"Giving your own place a 5-star treatment is very important, very demure 😍."

User @Mzi shared:

"Contentment and appreciating what you have, instead of being envious of what others have. More is coming for you. 💯🤞😊."

User @Rator_Ghost added:

"Who did your house, if you don’t mind me asking, because, I want someone to do mine also 🙂."

User @Intando ka Bawo said:

"Your space is everything mntase. A definition of heaven on earth."

User @Winston Nameng commented:

"I'm asking nicely how much did you pay for the mkhukhu, and it is how many rooms. Jesus, you worked girl."

User @Celine added:

"This looks unreal to me🥰🥰🥰🥰well done woow 🥰🥰."

Man jokingly seeks love after rebuilding his shack

In another Briefly News article, a Cape Town gent left the online community impressed after showing his old burnt shack and the new modern one he made.

The man's home is a two-bedroom shack with a modern kitchen and a gorgeous lounge with an oversized L-shaped couch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News