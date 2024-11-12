A man showed off a video of his extensive and beautiful shack, leaving social media users impressed

The guy had previously lost his shack in the fire before rebuilding and starting afresh

Social media users were quick to compliment the gent on his home, and others asked if they could join him

A hard-working guy showed off his shack, and social media users loved it. Image: @mrie.cebisa

A young man did not let losing his home put him down. He worked hard and rebuilt it after a fire accident, turning it into a gorgeous two-bedroom home.

The video was shared on the guy's TikTok account under his user handle @mrie.cebisa and reached 177K views, 13.6K likes and over 200K comments.

The big home showoff

The video shared by the guy starts by showing off his old burnt shack and moves to show a newly built one afterwards. The clip also shows the home's beautiful interior, including a big lounge, a lovely and neat kitchen, and two modern bedrooms.

The gent accompanied his video with the caption promising his future wife that even when he falls, he can pick himself up and rebuild."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the man's home

After seeing the video, social media users quickly compliment the gent's beautiful home. After seeing his caption promising to care for his gorgeous home, women also availed themselves.

User @wandisambemba joked

"Oh myenam, I’ll book iflight Monday ndibuye siye eHome Affairs 🥰

User @user8748343914166 advised:

"My brother, stay in your house alone and peacefully, don't invite distraction."

User @ile84 added:

"Wow, this is beautiful. Love it. Can we exchange decor ideas because you have a good eye."

User @TamellaMgidlana commented:

"To us who first checked kwi wall yakhe before commenting😂😂 hayike sekekhona umamazi."

User @Zintle Zumana❤️ said:

"You have a beautiful home ❤️."

