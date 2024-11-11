“My Palace”: Woman Shows “Rich Mommy Vlog” Living in R20k 2-Room Shack

A local woman shared a "rich mommy vlog" showing online viewers the two-room shack she lived in with her daughter

The woman paid roughly R20 000 to transform the structure into the "palace" she found it to be

Local social media users felt motivated and inspired after watching the woman's viral video

No matter how big or small, some people take immense pride in the place they call home, finding comfort and identity within its walls.

A woman proudly shared a vlog showcasing her humble shack, offering a glimpse into the joy she finds in her modest dwelling.

A shack turned into a palace

TikTok user Zizy Da Poet, who uses the handle @zizydapoet on the app, uploaded a video showing her two-room shack, which she spent roughly R20 000 modifying into a beloved living space.

In the clip she called a "rich mommy vlog," the woman said:

"In your eyes, this could be a two-room shack, but to me, this is my palace. My place of peace, my peace of mind.

"A space for freedom, for both me and my daughter. A space of love, laughter, joy, and happiness."

She added more words of encouragement and positivity while showing online viewers her home.

SA shows an interest in woman's "rich mommy vlog"

With the video reaching nearly 300 000 views, many local social media users took to the woman's comment section to express their thoughts about the woman's shack she called home.

@95vanesa wrote with a smile:

"Wealth is felt from the heart and not society's point of view."

@caroloobsv6 said to the mother:

"As long as you have a roof over your head, always thank God."

After seeing the video, @bmrina commented:

"What a profound message. I think you’ve found the secret to life."

An impressed @dasb369 shared with the mother:

"I salute you. This is the reality the masses live in. You embrace it with pride."

@millie0071 added in the comment section:

"So beautiful and spotless. Your palace is filled with love. So proud of you. You are so right, and you are so rich. Well done, Queen!"

@goodman053, who loved the video, stated:

"Wow, this is so impressive and motivational. Your endurance and positive mindset will take you far."

