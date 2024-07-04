A young nurse told TikTok users she pays her boyfriend to take her to her place of employment using her car

The woman, dressed in her uniform and sitting in the vehicle, shared that she gives him R200

Members of the online community were divided as some people thought it was a great idea, and others did not

A nurse claims to have paid her boyfriend R200 to use her car to take her to work. Images: @lillyvuma

Source: TikTok

A woman made many people want a nurse as a girlfriend after she shared that she paid her boyfriend to drive her to work using a vehicle registered under her name.

Taking to her TikTok account, a nurse named Lilly, who uses the handle @lillyvuma on the popular video-sharing app, shared a clip of herself sitting in the passenger seat of a car as someone drove.

The young woman claimed it to be her partner, as she wrote in her caption:

"I just paid my boyfriend R200 for dropping me off at work using my own car."

Watch the video below:

Lilly's content on her TikTok account often involves situations she finds herself in with her boyfriend, which may come across as a parody of sorts to some. Therefore, whether the content creator's post is fact or fiction is unknown.

Netizens react to the nurse paying her boyfriend

The video became a viral sensation, clocking in over 300,000 views. Many people took to Lilly's comment section, with some supporting her decision to pay her boyfriend to use her car while others thought it was madness.

A few netizens also shared that they were unsurprised, as they expected nurses to do such things.

@gugzcooper was not feeling Lilly's financial decisions and commented:

"May that spirit never locate me."

@i.am.enchatress asked the health professional:

"When are you taking out a loan so he makes this a business? Come on now."

@tumiso_ told online users:

"He is the prize."

@wayne_jordan5 shared their thoughts about people in Lilly's profession, including educators:

"Nurses and teachers are the best when it comes to showing desperation."

