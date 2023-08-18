A man who always drives his girlfriend around jumped into the passenger seat and told his partner to get behind the wheel

The young woman did not like this suggestion as she was comfortable with being a passenger princess

Netizens who also had the same experience shared their thoughts on how they, too, were passenger princesses

A woman refused to relinquish her passenger princess crown.

A gent tired of driving his girlfriend everywhere decided to become a passenger prince.

When he fetched his girlfriend, he moved to the passenger seat, and his bae was surprised when he refused to move!

Woman refuses to drive in TikTok video

The hilarious TikTok video, posted by @blackmarksa, went viral and was viewed by 305K people. In the video, the man is waiting for his bae. He joked and said that his girl would not drive. The bae approaches the car and finds her man in the passenger seat.

She protests and tells him not to be a passenger princess. He lightly scolds her and tells her that she must keep her promises. She vigorously fights this, but her bae is not budging and insists that his girl drives.

She insists she is the passenger princess in the relationship, and when she sees she cannot win the argument, she gives in. Watch the video here:

South African women discuss passenger princess privileges

Netizens gathered in the comment to share their views on the man's decision to be a passenger princess.

User3933087565581 remarked:

“The way I enjoy driving, I’d be happy. My brother always says that it’s like I am a man the way I love driving.”

Thina Zonke M could relate.

“This is so me. But we need to face our fears.”

Beulah muthelo added:

“My husband used to do that to me. Now I can drive alone anytime.”

African_Rainbow.Child exclaimed:

“It means in this house, when y’all have to leave, y’all run for the passenger seat.”

User3113713284853 chipped in:

“Thought I was the only one. I’m so scared to drive.”

Tinyekozitha wrote:

"The way I hate driving. My man likes doing this.”

Leboganglepaaku could relae.

“This is so me. I’m afraid of driving. How do we overcome this fear?”

Man revokes wife's passenger princess privileges

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man jokingly scolded his wife and told her he was tired of driving her around.

He told her it was time for her to drive alone after getting lost on her way home because she was a passenger princess.

