A loving man encouraged his woman to get used to driving alone when she came back home after she went off-track

The stunning lady pouted and made cute faces which did not affect her beau

Netizens came out in numbers and related to the real struggle of being a passenger that must drive

A woman is forced to get used to driving in a hilarious TikTok where she explained how she got lost on her way home. Image: @zebrastripes95

A young man who laughed at his partner while scolding her for getting lost because she's used to being the passenger has the country's women confessing that they get lost for the same reason.

The cute interracial couple were lovey-dovey in the video while the man mixed isiZulu and English to tell her that it was time for her to get used to driving alone.

Man playfully tells partner off for getting lost in cute TikTok video

@zebrastripes95's video grabbed almost 160,000 vires and over 9000 likes on TikTok.

Cuteness oozed through the video as the man held his woman's hands and lovingly asked her how she got lost on a route they usually use.

The beautiful lady replies sweetly that she's so used to viewing the scenery that she doesn't mind the road.

The dude laughs and tells her the time for her being a passenger princess has ended.

Watch the video here:

Fellow passengers support the woman in the video

Other passenger also commented about how they would react to losing their privileges as passengers.

One netizen, ressi_xo, said that she would release waterworks.

"No more passenger princess? I'd cry real tears, saliva and snot."

Mberiikaturota felt like he was holding a candle.

"Yoh, I need to fall in love ASAP."

Sibongile Ndabezitha remarked that her father said the same thing.

"That's literally what my dad said the other day I got lost in town."

Sharon Phato said that she was stressed.

"Not my partner saying that he's done driving me to and from work."

Rhofhiwa Tshifaro wasn't even driving when she got lost.

"I also got lost. The worst part was that I was using my own two series (walking)."

Truth said that using the navigator is a fruitless endeavour.

"I still put on my navigator to work and back home, and still take wrong turns."

