One hun took to social media to show off her journey of starting fresh, and netizens were touched

The young lady revealed in her clip that she moved out of her family home to begin a fresh start

South Africans loved the stunner's story as they rallied around her while others sent her heartwarming messages

One babe in Mzansi touched the hearts of many with her incredible story. She shared her journey of starting afresh.

Woman leaves home and pays R1500 for rent

TikTok user @namrube took on a brave journey that inspired many South Africans online. The lady shared footage of her humble home. @namrube revealed to her viewers that she moved out of her family home to live independently. She went on to state that she pays R1500 for rent.

@namrube unveiled her house, and the stunner's living space consists of a duvet, which she placed on the floor as her bed; she also has a suitcase, a washing machine, and various other things.

Take a look at the woman's home below:

People showed the lady love and support

The lady's story touched peeps online, and the clip received many views and thousands of likes and comments. Social media users wished her well on their journey, while others simply voiced their opinions on her home.

Nandipha M said:

"You can get a better room with R1500 sis and congrats on the step you took its not easy but at least you made the step."

Lvymokau added:

"Bona...peace of mind is what matters. I'm staying in my small R800 room with my son sana Im even gaining weight."

Laquesha | Digital Marketing wrote:

"This is better than having people mess with your peace....Congratulations to you, girl."

Mapson shared:

"Bona peace of Mind. I've moved out also."

