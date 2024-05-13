A woman showed her conversations with her father, who often shows her his outfits of the day

Calling her father's actions his beige flag, the daughter always compliments her parent on his sense of fashion

Social media users were gushing over the beautiful bond the father and his daughter shared

A father and daughter's relationship left internet users teary-eyed. Images: @kachipa1/TikTok, Tim Robberts/Getty Images

A woman showed the internet her beautiful bond with her father, who takes pride in his clothing.

The daughter, who uses the TikTok handle @kachipa1, took to the social media platform to share her father's "beige flag." According to Dictionary.com, unlike green and red flags, which represent a person positively and negatively, respectfully, a beige flag is neither good nor bad but draws attention.

@kachipa1 shared in her post:

"My dad's beige flag is that he sends me pictures of his outfits when he's away at work."

The woman noted in her caption that she regularly receives pictures of her dad's fashion, which appears not to bother her at all.

Sharing screenshots of her chats with her father, one of the pictures shows the man wearing a long-sleeved sweater that his daughter had not seen before. Nevertheless, she still complimented her dad on his fashion. The following image sees the father, presumably at a function, casually dressed in jeans, a top, and a bomber jacket.

Telling her father he looked "handsome as always," the man kindly responded:

"Thank you, Daughter."

The father shows off some of his outfits. Images: @kachipa1

More screenshots of outfits and a father and daughter's love for one another fill the TikTok post.

Father-daughter duo has the internet gushing

Hundreds of positive responses filled the woman's comment section. The online community was in awe of the beautiful father-daughter relationship the pair shared with each other.

Thinking about how the father takes his pictures, @ms.p_motswafrika said:

"I can imagine him asking his colleagues to take pictures of him so he can send them to you."

@vanessence.m noted under the post:

"Some of you really won the 'parents lottery.' Cherish this, always."

Calling the actions precious, @qhawec said to the daughter:

"I definitely think this also affirms him in some way, and that’s why he continues to do it. You’re really blessed."

Admiration filled @iyaya_s1, who wrote:

"I love your responses. You are his cheerleader."

@kachipa1 responded:

"In case no one else is telling him, I want him to know he’s beautiful, too."

Father and daughter's dance goes viral

In another heartwarming father-daughter story, in May, Briefly News reported that a young lady showed herself dancing with her dad, and people loved it.

The TikTok video gained massive attraction online, with people rushing to the comments section to gush over the adorable father-and-daughter moment.

