An adorable video of a woman with her father is making rounds on the internet, and netizens can't get enough of it.

Father and daughter duo

The footage posted by @flooby.sa on the video platform shows the young lady standing in her lounge area as she unveils her hair, which was covered in an orange bonnet. The viewers waited in anticipation to see how the girl's hair looked. As the clip continued, the stunner revealed her hair, which was dreads. While unveiling her hair, her dad walked in and started making hilarious dance moves and gestures, which left people in the comments laughing.

The young lady whipped her hair, and the father followed suit. The clip of the woman captured the attention of many people online as it received over 85K views along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

@flooby.sa captioned her post saying:

"Appreciating my locs, my full-time investment! Cav, my hype man at the back."

SA shows love to the father and daughter's clip

The video of the woman and her dad amused many people on social media as they flocked to her comments section to gush over the pair while others cracked jokes about the father's dance moves.

Palesa said:

"I'm here for your dad's energy in this video."

Re.ara.be.tswe added:

"Love the background dancer."

Mermaidmiimi wrote:

"Dad took over the whole show."

Running Grootman

"Your dad must get paid for this, please. Ska ropa Malome Peter, please."

Users said:

"This is so cute….present fathers."

Heartwarming TikTok video shows woman grooving with father goes viral

