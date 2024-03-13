One lady has gone viral on social media after she showed off her impressive dance moves

The stunner was dancing to Beyoncé's song Texas Hold Em and the video gathered over 11 million views on TikTok

The online community flocked to her comment section as they gushed over her dance moves

One young lady set the internet ablaze with her killer dance moves in a now-viral video. Netizens are impressed by her confidence.

A young lady from New York City shared a TikTok video of her dancing to Beyoncé's song Texas Hold Em. Image: @alexisthatfox

Woman dances to Beyoncé's song

In the footage posted by @alexisthatfox on the video platform, the young lady can be seen walking towards the dance floor dressed in black pants, a jeans vest, cowboy boots and a hat. As the video continued, the young lady showed off her impressive dance moves while dancing to the American singer and songwriter Beyoncé's latest song, Texas Hold Em. The young hun captivated the attention of many with her curvy figure.

The clip of @alexisthatfox attracted over 11 million views, likes and comments on TikTok. The woman also revealed in her caption that although she may be from New York, she lives in the countryside.

Netizens loved the woman's dance moves

Many people were pleasantly entertained by the woman's moves and flooded her post with love and compliments.

Ebony gushed over the young lady's body, saying:

"If I had a body like that, I don't know how to act."

Melinda Betancourt added:

"The body is bodying!"

Loma Mareesa said:

"Body goals."

Dejan Tolmac wrote:

"This is the proper way to do this song!"

Rosluvs commented:

"I dance like this in my dreams."

