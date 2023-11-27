In a side-splitting TikTok video, Mzansi dads take the stage at their kids' graduation, unleashing dance moves

The video captures the infectious energy and dedication of these dads, leaving the crowd screaming with excitement

The hilarious TikTok clip becomes a sensation, with the Mzansi community expressing love for the dads' commitment

In a delightful TikTok moment that has taken the internet by storm, a video posted by user @thembankolele has Mzansi dads stealing the spotlight at their kids' graduation ceremony.

Mzansi dads take the stage at their kids' graduation, unleashing slick dance moves. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The clip showcases these spirited fathers boldly stepping onto the stage, ready to engage in an epic dance-off that had the entire audience in stitches.

Dads dance at kids’ graduation

What started as a seemingly ordinary graduation ceremony took a hilarious turn when Mzansi dads decided to spice things up. The TikTok video captures the essence of the moment as these dads, adorned in suits and ties, unleash their inner dance maestros with unexpected finesse.

The dads' dance moves go beyond the stereotypical dad-shuffle; they display an impressive repertoire of spins, twirls, and even a few breakdance-inspired manoeuvres. The crowd's initial surprise quickly transforms into uproarious laughter and applause as these dads demonstrate that age is no barrier to unleashing slick dance skills.

Take a look:

Mzansi claps for dedicated dads

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with Mzansi residents applauding the dads for their dedication to bringing laughter and joy to the graduation ceremony.

Read some comments:

Thina Nota said:

“Present dads don't know how to dance, yabona these Kamo Mphelas you find at groove won't feed your kids”

Truth Njalo loved it:

“Present dad's , a blessing nowadays.”

Fikile Mothwa 'Coolc joked:

“That time, he took a lot to convince the manager to grant him leave to attend his child's graduation only to be seen doing this ”

lucialu861 prayed:

“Dear God, I humble myself in front of you, asking that you please bless all present fathers don't let their cups run dry.”

