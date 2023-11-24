A TikTok video featuring Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi singing in his car has taken social media by storm

The unexpected musical talent displayed by Mapimpi in the video adds a new dimension to his public persona

The video's comment section becomes a virtual love letter as Mzansi women express their admiration and affection for the rugby heartthrob

In the world of TikTok, where trends come and go, a video has surfaced that has set Mzansi hearts aflutter. Springbok rugby star Makazole Mapimpi, known for his prowess on the field, showcased a different side of his personality in a TikTok video that captured him singing along to a tune in his car.

TikTok video featuring Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi singing in his car has left ladies hot and bothered. Image: @iphimpi

Source: TikTok

The unexpected and charming moment has not only endeared him to fans but has also sparked a wave of admiration and affection, particularly from Mzansi women.

Mapimpi's car serenading goes viral

In the video posted on Mapimpi's TikTok account (@iphimpi), the rugby sensation can be seen immersed in his own world of music, belting out lyrics with genuine enthusiasm. The car karaoke session not only revealed Mapimpi's unexpected musical talents but also showcased a more relaxed and playful side of the athlete, providing fans with a delightful glimpse into his off-field persona.

Take a look:

Mzansi women drool over Mapimpi

As the video gained traction, the comment section turned into a virtual love fest. Mzansi women, smitten by Mapimpi's charm and musical prowess, expressed their admiration in a flurry of comments. From heart emojis to playful compliments, the post became a platform for fans to shower the rugby star with affection, turning the TikTok video into a collective expression of admiration.

Read some of the thirsty comments:

Mbali Dlamini had jokes:

“That's a weird way of proposing. But yes, I will marry you. ”

Noms(Hle) Sidinile was upset:

“Did I just hear a female voice in the car… ”

Maphali played it smooth:

“Our Sunday jam. He just loves this song”

LungieKivaya was laughing:

“The comments someone is even confirming if they heard a female voice in the background yaz nizofa”

Makazole Mapimpi’s thirst trap video drives women

