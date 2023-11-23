Springbok player Makazole Mapimpi sets social media abuzz once again

The rugby player shared a thirst trap clip of himself on his Instagram stories

Ladies on social media went wild after seeing Makazole's thirst trap video online

Mapimpi's thirst trap video turns social media upside down. Image: @makazoli

Makazole Mapimpi has captured many hearts, women especially. The rugby player has been making trends lately, as his foundation recently received a donation of R100K from the carbonated soft drink Twizza. Makazole has turned social media upside down with his latest video.

Mapimpi's thirst trap video set social media abuzz

After having trended on social media when a clip was posted on TikTok of him being spotted with an unknown woman during the trophy tour, leaving many women broken, Mapimpi has yet again driven many ladies wild after his thirst trap video that was posted on his Instagram Story landed on Twitter.

An X user, @vqobs1, shared the clip on her Twitter page and captioned it:

"He's feeling himself."

Watch the video below:

Ladies went wild after seeing the clip

Shortly after vqobs1 shared the tweet on social media, many women went crazy over the rugby player's thirst trap video. See some of the comments below:

@mogoeralimpho said:

"Yoh sana."

@ThatTshep0 wrote:

"I’m here for it."

@ntobeko_walaza commented:

"Fakani i-Echoes ka Uncle Waffles, I wanna see something."

@Mamkeiks mentioned:

"That sniff? Oh Bawo"

@LethuTheLegend wrote:

"iBhudda labantwana madoda."

@23olep04 replied:

"Oh, modimo those lips."

