Retired professional football player Katlego 'Killer' Mphela trended as he made his first three car sales

A social media user reposted the pictures that Killer posted online of his first sales

Mzansi celebrated Killer's achievement with him, and some suggested that soccer players should purchase their car through him

Killer Mphela made his first three car sales. Image: Steve Haag/Jamie Squire

Source: Instagram

The former Bafana Bafana player Katlego "Killer" Mphela's life has taken an unexpected turn since he was last seen on the field with his impressive moves. The star recently shared some good news regarding his car sales on his social media page.

Killer makes his first three car sales

With just three days after news of Katlego Mphela being a salesman was circulating on social media, the former Mamelodi Sundowns player shared that he has made his first three sales, and an X user @_Thintitha also reposted the snaps on Twitter, celebrating Killer's achievement with his followers.

The Twitter user captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"KillerMphela's first 3 Deliveries."

See the tweet below:

Mzansi celebrates Katlego 'Killer' Mphela's win

Shortly after the news was shared on social media, netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with congratulatory and heartfelt messages. Others also celebrated Killer's first three sales with him. See some of the comments below:

@Skosi101 said:

"He's a striker he'll strike more and more sales."

@thiathumanenzhe wrote:

"Those that were mocking him have just sent business his way."

@BigClocks016 mentioned:

"You can't put a good man down."

@BassieBuzzing praised Killer:

"He is going to do really well for himself, and there's a lot of money in car sales."

@BongiYemyem commented:

"I love the support he is getting."

@The_Khoisan_X praised:

"I’m not a VW person, but I want to buy one from Killer. I love the guy. I pray he has his dealership someday and we all support him wholeheartedly."

khwezi_kayfitness wrote:

"All the PSL players must purchase from you, Grootman."

i_am_jimmy_the_piper responded:

"You gonna be number 1 sales man in South Africa watch this space."

Naledi Aphiwe plans to fix her mother's home with Chris Brown's payment

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, the lucky teenager who received a nod from Chris Brown has announced her plans for the money she got from the American singer.

She said she would spend a huge chunk of money fixing her mother's graveyard before other sweet rewards.

Source: Briefly News