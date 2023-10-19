Once upon a time, being a Bafana Bafana star meant financial status and a coveted lifestyle attached to luxury

Fast-forward to the Ramaphosa economy and even the most lethal soccer boot doesn't guarantee a lifetime of security

Briefly News looks at five national stars who went from hero to zero and spoke to an accountant who explained the importance of financial advice

Iconic Bafana Bafana players, Benedict "Tso" Vilakazi, and the late Phil "Chippa" Masinga. Images: @thediskigeneral10, @okabol

Source: Instagram

Gone are the days when being a soccer star came with a financial status and street glory after retirement.

Nor does it guarantee one will be the next wealthy soccer boss, such as the Black Prince of South African soccer, Jomo Sono, or a top coach like former SuperSport United midfielder Steve Barker.

Here are the five former Bafana Bafana players whose careers crashed and burned after hanging up their soccer boots:

1. Benedict "Tso" Vilakazi

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder, also known as Little Napoleon because of his fierce leadership skills on the field, was supposedly controlled by women and he had a lack of discipline during his international and domestic career, leading to his demise.

He appeared on an episode of Mzansi Magic's I Blew It to tell his story and express regret. Here's the teaser of the YouTube episode below:

2. Teko "Techno M" Modise

The 2020 FIFA World Cup attacking winger for Bafana Bafana confessed to SuperSport that, coming from a poor background, he's learnt his lesson.

"I thought the financial flexibility I had would fill the void. It was about trying to belong. I had no business buying a car that cost me R22 000 a month. But the best education is experience. What I had done taught me a lot about finances in general."

Modise is now a HollywoodBets brand ambassador.

3. Philemon "Chippa" Masinga

Philemon 'Chippa' Masinga, forward for the South Africa soccer team, practising in Buenos Aires ahead of an Agerntina friendly during the France 98 World Cup. Images: DANIEL LUNA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Chippa is the owner of the magic boots that scored the historic goal that led Bafana Bafana to secure their first World Cup in 1998.

The once-millionaire died a pauper after selling his Klerksdorp mansion and moving back to his mother's back room.

SABC News reported on the former English and Italian league striker's untimely death in the video below:

4. Junaid Hartley

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder spent all the money he accumulated as a footballer to pay lawyers to cut ties with the Buccaneers.

In an interview with KICKOFF, he confessed how he had to live with his gambling and drug addiction:

"There were times when I would be asking for R5 to support the addiction."

Former colleague Benni McCarthy said in a report by The South African that Hartley was one of two wasted talents in SA football.

5. Thembinkosi "Terror" Fanteni

Another Bafana Bafana player who has been given a financial red card is a former Clever Boys (Bidvest Wits) forward.

His bank account now lives in terror of the negative balance after being in the football wilderness following his soccer glory days.

Thembinkosi Fanteni #18 of South Africa reacts after missing a goal against Iraq during the second half of the FIFA Confederations Cup at Ellis Park Stadium in 2009. Images: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Personal accountant Rodney Potlako explains the importance of financial advisory

In an interview with Briefly News, Rodney Potlako, an accountant, explained the importance of financial and legal guides in professional players' lives:

"Financial planners' professional role has changed players' perception about their socioeconomic behaviour."

Potlako said financial planners can help players think about the future in a positive outlook as well as properly plan for their retirement so they can continue to sustain their lives.

