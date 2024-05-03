Andile Mpisane celebrated his daughter Flo's fourth birthday with an Instagram post, expressing his love and pride for her

The Royal AM chairman and Kwa MaMkhize star shares baby Flo with his ex-girlfriend DJ Sithelo Shozi

The post garnered a lot of attention from Andile's followers, who flooded his timeline with birthday wishes for Flo

Andile Mpisane marked his first daughter Flo's birthday with a heartwarming post. The doting dad shared his lovely daughter's picture alongside a lengthy caption.

Andile Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi's daughter celebrates her birthday

It seems like yesterday when reality TV star and soccer player Andile Mpisane and his ex-girlfriend Sithelo Shozi announced the birth of their beautiful baby girl, Flo on social media.

The Kwa MaMkhize star recently headed to his Instagram page to celebrate his cute daughter's trip around the sun. Andile Mpisane shared a cute picture of his eldest daughter and wrote:

"To the most adorable four-year-old, you are as special as the word special gets, shine bright little one. As you blow out your birthday candles, may all your dreams come true. You are a true blessing in our lives.

"You’ve made these past four years unforgettable, and we can’t wait for you to cross many more milestones. Happy birthday my baby girl. Daddy loves you Flo❤️"

Andile Mpisane's followers celebrate Flo's birthday

Social media users flooded the Royal AM chairman's timeline with heartwarming birthday tributes for baby Flo. Many people wished her well on her special day.

@msdee421 said:

"Your first seed the child who made you a Dad for the first time ♥️♥️♥️"

@buhlebevangeli wrote:

"Flo ucwebezela impilo nje . Pretty little princess "

@chrisscrossmbali4726 commented:

"Happy birthday to Daddy little girl ❤️❤️❤️"

@sinothandombali411 added:

"Shine bright like a diamond Flo ❤️✨"

@britania_organic noted:

"She is so beautiful. Happy birthday, baby"

Tamia Mpisane celebrates daughter Shauwn Junior's milestone

Briefly News previously reported that Tamia Mpisane's second daughter, Messiah Shauwn Junior Mpisane, is six months old already! The proud mother shared stunning pictures of her little girl alongside a heartwarming message.

It seems like yesterday when Tamia and Andile Mpisane introduced their adorable secondborn daughter, Messiah, to the world. The stunner recently celebrated another milestone.

