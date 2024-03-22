Tamia Mpisane celebrated her daughter, Messiah Shauwn Junior Mpisane's six-month milestone with stunning photos and a heartfelt message on Instagram

The proud mother expressed gratitude for her beautiful and peaceful baby girl, thanking God for the joy she brings

Social media users, including celebrities like Ayanda Thabethe, joined in with sweet wishes for the little one

Tamia Mpisane's second daughter Messiah Shauwn Junior Mpisane is six months already! The proud mother shared stunning pictures of her little girl alongside a heartwarming message.

Tamia Mpisane marked her daughter's milestone with a sweet message. Image: @tamia_mpisane

Tamia Mpisane's daughter celebrates six months

It seems like yesterday when Tamia and Andile Mpisane introduced their adorable secondborn daughter Messiah to the world. The stunner recently celebrated another milestone.

Taking to her Instagram page, the doting mom marked her daughter's 6-month birthday with a sweet message. We all know the Mpisanes spare no cost when it comes to celebrating their bundles of joy, hence Messiah's lovely cake to celebrate the day.

Tam Tam also penned a touching post explaining how her baby is such a blessing and brings joy into their lives. She wrote:

"Happy 6 months my beautiful angel. You have filled our lives with so much joy and happiness, and I thank God every day for blessing me with the most beautiful, sweet and peaceful baby girl. I love you so much. "

Fans react to Tamia Mpisane's post

Social media users flooded the Kwa MaMkhize star's timeline with sweet wishes for her precious daughter. Fellow celebrities including Ayanda Thabethe shared sweet comments.

@ayandathabethe_ said:

"Happy 6 months angel ❤"

@okuhle_ww added:

"Babies feet are so funny because why are they so round"

@fulgencia_m wrote:

"Peaceful just like you Tam tam"

@olu_yemisi commented:

"Next year another one "

@yandiswambhele772 said:

"Happy 6 months Baby SJ U are loved ❤️"

@keneilwe3908 added:

"Happy birthday to your daugther i wish her many more years enjoy your wonderful birthday little babygirl @tamia_mpisane "

