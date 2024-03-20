Zakes Bantwini penned a heartfelt birthday message for his wife Nandi Madida, praising her as his love, best friend, and the mother of their children

The Grammy Award winner shared the message on his social media page alongside photos of Nandi

Fans joined in celebrating Nandi's special day, with messages of love and admiration flooding social media

Zakes Bantwini poured his heart out in a heartwarming message to celebrate his stunning wife Nandi Madida's 36th birthday. He shared a lengthy message alongside some pictures of the star.

Zakes Bantwini shared a sweet message on his wife Nandi Madida's special day. Image: @zakesbantwini and nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Zakes Bantwini marks Nandi Madida's birthday

South Africa's sweetheart Nandi Madida is celebrating another trip around the sun. Social media has been awash with heartwarming birthday messages from the talented media personality's fans and industry colleagues.

Nandi's husband Zakes Bantwini also took to his Instagram page to wish his wife well on her special day. The Grammy Award-winning star put together a touching post about how much he adores the mother of his children. He wrote:

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life, my beautiful wife and my best friend @nandi_madida! Your presence fills my days with joy, your laughter is music to my ears, and your love is the greatest gift I could ever ask for. May this day be as beautiful and special as you are. Here’s to many more years of happiness, love, and unforgettable moments together. I cherish you today and always. Love you more than words can express. #happybirthday"

Fans celebrate Nandi Madida's special day

Mzansi did not want to miss celebrating their favourite star on her special day. Many flocked to Zakes Bantwini's post to celebrate Nandi.

@minniedlamini said:

"Happy Birthday nawe Sbari ❤️"

@nthatimoshesh added:

"Happy Birthday to Nandi the love of your life❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@nanah_nyathi wrote:

"Happy birthday to the Queen❤️"

@mambacebs said:

"Happy birthday to Nandi. You guys are marriage goals ❤️❤️❤️"

@yondigosa noted:

"Happy birthday to your bestie a Queen Mother of your Castle❤️❤️"

Source: Briefly News