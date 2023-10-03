Kaizer Chiefs player Edmilson Dove celebrated his son's birthday by sharing an adorable photo on Instagram and expressing his blessings

The 29-year-old defender posted a heartfelt message quoting a Bible verse emphasizing the significance of children

Fans joined in the celebration, leaving warm birthday wishes in the comments section of his post

Kaizer Chiefs player Edmilson Dove recently showed off his stylish son while celebrating his birthday. The doting dad also penned a touching message on his page.

Kaizer Chief's Edmilson Dove celebrates son's birthday

Top Mozambican footballer who also plays for South African Premier Division club Kaizer Chiefs Edmilson Dove recently took time from his busy schedule to mark his adorable son's trip around the sun.

The 29-year-old defender headed to his Instagram page to share a cute picture that caused a buzz online. The proud father captioned the post with a sweet Bible verse, stressing the importance of children's blessings. He wrote:

"Children are a heritage from the Lord, a reward that he gives. Like arrows in the hands of the warrior are the children born in youth. How happy is the man who has your aljava full of them! You will not be humiliated when you confront their enemies in court. Salmos 127:3-5

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY PRINCE. May Heavenly Father bless and protect you always ❤️❤️"

Fans celebrate Edmilson Dove's son's birthday

Social media users did not miss the opportunity to celebrate Edmilson's son's special day. Many flooded his comments section with heartwarming birthday tributes.

@mazksamose said:

"Happy birthday poi"

@ernansiluane commented:

"Happy birthday My boy❤️"

@doncorvo added:

"Young king! Happy birthday to him "

@sotho_nunu wrote:

"Happy birthday to my lil Dior❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@her_.bosslay added:

"Happy birthday to my bestieee❤️"

