Londie London captured the attention of her fans and followers by flaunting her stunning hourglass figure in a two-piece swimsuit on Instagram, causing a sensation on social media

The sultry photos left little to the imagination, and fans expressed their admiration with comments full of fire emojis and compliments

Londie London's post received an overwhelming response, with many praising her incredible physique and beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Londie London knows how to steal all the attention from her fans and followers. The singer and former The Real Housewives of Durban star recently left Mzansi salivating after flaunting her curves in a swimsuit.

Londie London recently stunned Mzansi with her hot pictures. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London shows off stunning hourglass figure

Summertime is here and celebrities are now showing off their incredible bodies. Social media has been awash with saucy pictures from some of our favourite stars including Boity Thulo and Minnie Dlamini.

Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London recently reminded Mzansi why she is regarded as one of the hottest celebrities in the country with her post. Taking to her Instagram timeline, the mother of two flaunted her curves in a two-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination. She captioned the post:

"Phuma Langa sikothe ✌"

SA can't get enough of Londie London's sultry snaps

Londie London broke the internet with her stunning pictures. Many took to her page to share mixed reactions.

@tapbuttonsclothing said:

"Haike haike haike haike "

@djhappygalsa wrote:

"Shuuuuu"

@naylohm added:

"Lalela , when i grow up i want to be like you"

@sisanda_omhle commented:

"Imama malibe nomzimba okhothekayo."

@everything_beulahp added:

"Ayikho iMother of 2 enje …. wow ❤️"

@blackman_mdz noted:

"This is so beautiful my sister "

Boity Thulo shows off her stunning legs in shorts while on vacation: “Your skin is skinning”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that trust Boity Thulo to show the girlies how it's done. The rapper shared more snaps from her vacation and left the internet thirsting for more.

TV personality Boity Thulo had her island girl moment while on vacation and has been serving nothing but heat with her Instagram posts. She recently had the internet buzzing after she showed off her amazing legs wearing jean shorts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News