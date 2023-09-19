South African rapper Boity Thulo is causing a sensation on social media with her vacation photos, particularly her stunning swimsuit shots

Fans are raving about her sizzling pictures, with some even suggesting she should pursue a career as a swimsuit model

Boity's Instagram page is flooded with praise and compliments, with fans eagerly anticipating more of her captivating posts, sparking curiosity about who her photographer might be

Boity Thulo has been stepping on everyone's throats while on her vacation. Mzansi has been glued to the star's timeline for more sizzling pictures - and no one is complaining.

Boity Thulo shared more stunning pictures from her vacation. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity Thulo shares stunning snaps from her vacation

There's no denying that Boity Thulo is the star of the moment on the South African internet. The rapper nearly broke the internet when she shared the first pictures on her social media pages.

The Own Your Throne star recently took to her Instagram page to share more hot content from her getaway. A scroll through her page shows that she packed more than enough swimsuits, because wow!

She recently posted more pictures rocking an orange two-piece swimsuit set, that had her fans suggesting she should consider a career change and become a swimsuit model.

Boity's fans can't get enough of her hot pics

Social media is awash with praise for the rapper. We don't blame the fans, the photos have been speaking for themselves. Many said Boity's posts have been giving and they want her to post more. Others joked about who her photographer is.

@ayandathabethe said:

"Serving on a platter "

@zatuzukisiwe wrote:

"Why you're fighting sis .we can't breath ishuu"

@japhta commented:

"If I was your man…I would do a heist, get away with it..build a resort…just so you can be on holiday all the time!! #GiftThatKeepsOnGiving "

@porcheck said:

"Swim suit model in you activated ...."

@kabelogeefx noted:

"Post the guy taking the pics"

