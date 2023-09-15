Boity recently went on vacation and has been serving looks throughout her stay

The actress and media personality has shared more hot photos on her trip that have left Mzansi drooling

Fans and followers can't get enough of Boity's hot bod and flooded her comments admiring her toned physique

Boity Thulo gave fans an update on her vacation with more hot photos from her tropical getaway. Images: boity

Boity is on vacation and keeps giving us reminders with sizzling photos while enjoying the warm weather. The TV presenter is savouring her island stay with her family away from work and has shared even more photos giving us a glimpse into her trip. Mzansi can't bear the heat from Boity's photo updates.

Boity updates vacation photo dump

In a recent Instagram photo series, Boity shared four new photos from her island vacation that have followers in awe of her gorgeous body.

The actress flaunted her curvy body in a white two-piece bathing suit coverup while posing by the ocean:

"Sun kissed."

Mzansi stunned at Boity's photos

Fans were left gasping for air because Boity just won't let them breathe:

Boity breaks the internet with stunning photos

In a recent publication, Briefly News shared online reactions to Boity's photos showing off her toned legs.

The actress/ presenter has always made it a point to stay in shape and often catches fans off guard with photos showing her toned body off either in shorts or bathing suits.

The publication also shared Ntsiki Mazwai's reaction to Boity's gorgeous hourglass figure.

