Controversial media personality Ntsiki Mazwai praised rapper Boity Thulo's trending body on social media, describing it as an achievement and expressing admiration for its apparent lack of cellulite

Boity had recently shared provocative vacation photos that garnered significant attention

Ntsiki's followers reacted with various opinions, some applauding Boity's physique while others speculated about the use of editing applications in her pictures and questioned its authenticity

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on rapper Boity Thulo's trending body. The controversial media personality said Boity's body is an achievement.

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on Boity's body. Image: @boity and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai lauds Boity Thulo

Boity Thulo found herself topping social media trends and hogging headlines after sharing saucy pictures from her vacation.

Many people shared reactions to the viral pictures. Among those who responded was Moya podcast host Ntsiki Mazwai. Taking to her Twitter page, the poet applauded the Bakae rapper for her perfect body.

Ntsiki even wondered how the reality television star managed to get rid of cellulite on her body. She even made a joke about Boity's body being an achievement - we agree with Ntsiki on this one.

The post read:

"Someone pls ask Boity how she keeps her bum cellulite free YOOOOOH!!!! Phela her body is an achievement "

Ntsiki Mazwai's fans share hilarious reactions to her post

As expected, Ntsiki Mazwai's followers shared unfiltered responses to the post. Some praised Boity for her body, others accused her of using editing applications to enhance her pictures.

@musa_mansa said:

"I am not saying it’s airbrush, but after assessing that booty in detail… well."

@ZizinjaAbelungu commented:

"She doesn't eat isonka sombhako ne peanut butter, she wakes up with Salmon in the morning and fruit salad"

@AngelSkippa01 noted:

"Sometimes its bcoz not everyone will have cellulite to some it's genes."

@lesmorgp commented:

"Nah Bruv. Had the opportunity recently to see it live. It’s all airbrush. Ask a friend to help with the pics of you need further assistance. "

@MamogoM_ said:

"Filters I once saw her unfiltered pictures."

Boity Thulo leaves nothing to the imagination with sizzling pictures that left SA drooling

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo has set social media timelines on fire with her stunning vacation pictures. The rapper served body goals in a two-piece swimsuit that got the streets buzzing.

Social media users can't get enough of Boity Thulo's sizzling pictures. The reality television star and businesswoman reminded Mzansi why she is regarded as one of the hottest celebrities in Mzansi with her pictures.

