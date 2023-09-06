Cyan Boujee recently set social media timelines on fire when she shared stunning pictures of her body

The controversial media personality and DJ rocked a two-piece swimsuit while shaking her BBL

The post received mixed reactions from fans, some mentioned her saucy video with Prince Kaybee while others said she looked hot

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Cyan Boujee knows how to get Mzansi's attention. The controversial media personality recently had the streets buzzing when her video went viral.

Cyan Boujee showed off her figure in stunning pictures. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee shows off hot curves

Controversial media personality and club hostess Cyan Boujee is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star who made headlines after accusing Prince Kaybee of leaking her saucy videos has shared a video that got Mzansi buzzing.

A short clip posted by @Ori_RSA on Twitter shows the star dressed in nothing but a two-piece black and white swimsuit. The star also started shaking her BBL, leaving social media users drooling.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cyan Boujee's hot body causes a stir

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some blasted the star's BBL while others praised her stunning curves. Others made fun of her BBL, noting that it looks botched and the body is not giving. Peeps added that Cyan's body is making her look older when she is only 21 years old.

@Lesetja17615421 wrote:

"She's talented... gifted....beautiful and accessible to the needy."

@ChrisExcel102 added:

"Those thighs look very dignified for a 21-year-old"

@Ke_Arturo added:

"Cyan be looking 35 with a 21 year old body. I maybe"

@Ori_RSA noted:

"We need to talk about that video wena, I saw someone I know there"

@Sinelizwi_ said:

"The fat was filled only in the hips and not the bums?"

Cyan Boujee under fire for posting rare pics of her mother after leaked tape scandal: "She's embarrassing her"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee's innocent picture with her mother had people talking for all the wrong reasons.

The controversial DJ celebrated her twenty-second birthday with family and friends. She also enjoyed a beachy vacation where she served body goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News